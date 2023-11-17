Scroll To Top
News

Family Has Questions After Missing Transgender Woman Found Dead

Family Has Questions After Missing Transgender Woman Found Dead

Shandon Platt Floyd Body Found
Images: Facebook @Shandon Platt Floyd

Police don’t suspect foul play, but the family wants to know more about the mystery man who was with her when she disappeared.

The lifeless body of a transgender woman missing in South Carolina was found this week, and her family is disputing initial police reports that no foul play was involved in her death.

Shandon Floyd, 20, of Mullins went missing in Columbia on Tuesday, November 8. Floyd’s mother told local ABC affiliate WPDE that her daughter was in town to attend a football game and was staying with a group of friends at a local Roadway Inn. She reportedly went missing after borrowing a friend’s car around 3 a.m. to drive a man from the group to a store.

Police say surveillance captured the couple leaving the store, but she was not heard from again.

Floyd’s mother, Amecil Floyd, reported her daughter missing the following day. Shandon’s body was found in an empty house in north Richland County by police shortly after midnight on Tuesday, November 14. Police say they have no reason to suspect foul play at this point but are awaiting the result of an autopsy.

Floyd’s family, however, firmly believes her death was a murder and a hate crime.

“We know it just wasn’t no up-and-die thing,” Floyd’s grandmother, Bonnie Platt Scott, told WPDE. “It was done. It was done to [her]. And Lord, I can just imagine what [she] was going through. I can just imagine. [She] was such a sweet kid. [She] wouldn’t even harm a fly.”

Family and friends remembered a vivacious soul who loved her family.

“Shandon was a very fun person, life of the party, kindhearted, would give you the shirt off her back,” Mason Powell, a close friend, told local CBS affiliate WLTX. “When I met her, she was like a light. She was definitely the friend to get to know and the person to be around if you want to have a great time. And, you know, she loved her family and her brothers. She definitely loved them.”

From Your Site Articles
NewsNon-topicsYahoo FeedSouth Carolina
transgendersouth carolinatransgender womanmullinscolumbiashandon floyd
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Don't miss the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Five short documentaries that capture the diversity & rich history of its deeply rooted LGBTQ+ community.


QUEER CUTS: New Hope!

Watch it ON-DEMAND on the Advocate Channel App until November 15th.

Download our App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Magazine - Gio BenitezAdvocate Channel - Queer Cuts

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Jake Daniels
People
Badge
gallery

Gay Soccer Star Jake Daniels, 18, Shares About His Partner, 46

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Men in Love
Photography
Badge
gallery

13 Historic Photos of Men in Love, 1850s to 1950s

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

Read Full Bio