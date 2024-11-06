alert

Recap: Election Day 2024 coverage of LGBTQ+ issues

Scroll To Top
Election

BREAKING: Donald Trump elected president again, defeating Kamala Harris

donald trump elected second time
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

But there are ways to resist his dictatorial, extremist plans.

trudestress
Support The Advocate
We're asking for your help to continue our newsroom's important reporting. Support LGBTQ+ journalism by contributing today!
One-timeMonthly

The unthinkable has happened once again — Donald Trump has been elected president.

The Associated Press called the race in favor of the former President. As of Wednesday morning, Trump had won 277 Electoral College votes compared to Vice President Kamala Harris's 224. The winner needed 270.

More 2024 Election Coverage from The Advocate:
- Why The Advocate endorses Kamala Harris for president
- How pro-LGBTQ+ is Kamala Harris?
- Our 2024 LGBTQ+ voter guide
- Kamala Harris's 'first priority' as president
- Where does Donald Trump stand on LGBTQ+ rights?
- Kamala Harris: Our One-on-One With the Vice President

Unlike in 2016, when Hillary Clinton was widely expected to beat Trump, the 2024 race has been so close as to be unpredictable, with polls showing Harris and Trump tied nationwide and in the swing states.

Trump’s win came even though he ran a campaign filled with unhinged, hateful rants with strange references to movie villain Hannibal Lecter and the late golf legend Arnold Palmer’s genitals. He has voiced ambitions to be a dictator and plans to fill his administration with loyalists. He has tried to distance himself from the right-wing extremism of Project 2025, a blueprint crafted by the Heritage Foundation for the next conservative president, but many onetime Trump aides have contributed to the project. His campaign has also been marked by anti-transgender rhetoric, with him vowing to outlaw gender-affirming care for minors nationwide and to ban “men” from women’s sports.

Harris, in contrast, ran an issue-oriented campaign focusing on reproductive freedom and economic policies that will help the middle class. She had vowed to champion LGBTQ+ rights in the White House, as she has throughout her career. She was an early supporter of marriage equality as San Francisco district attorney and California attorney general. As a U.S. senator and vice president, she supported the Equality Act, which would outlaw anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination nationwide in employment, housing, public accommodations, and a host of other aspects of life. It’s come up in Congress several times but has never been passed by both houses. When Trump was president, he opposed the Equality Act, and it’s unlikely he’s changed his mind.

A new Trump presidency obviously doesn’t bode well for LGBTQ+ Americans, women, and basically anyone who isn’t a white, straight, conservative man. But there are ways to fight back.

Write to your members of the U.S. Senate and House and urge them to resist Trump’s extremist plans. Even if they’re Republicans, they need to hear from their constituents, and if they’re Democrats, they need to know the public supports them. Get involved in local and state politics. Maybe even run for office yourself. Donate to and/or volunteer with LGBTQ+ organizations as well as those that support reproductive freedom and progressive economic policies.

The Advocate will have much more to say about resistance in the coming days. We're still here, and we'll hold power to account.

ElectionNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo FeedPolitics
donald trumpequality actgender-affirming carekamala harrispoliticiansyouthelectoral collegepoliticsproject 2025transgender
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
Stonewall Brick AwardsOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

JD Vance republican hypocrite who previously dressed in drag pictured with red lipstick and colorful wigs
Election

While Trump's campaign remains mum on photo appearing to show JD Vance in drag, the internet has thoughts

True

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio