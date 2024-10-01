Scroll To Top
Election

Rachel Maddow exposes JD Vance’s endorsement of pro-dictator 'late republic' movement

Rachel Maddow MSNBC news host JD Vance Donald Trump campaign rally Atlanta GA
Paul Marotta/Getty Images; Phil Mistry/Shutterstock

She said she struggled with the decision to report on it, but with the vice-presidential debate ahead she felt she had to.

Cwnewser

In a stunning Monday night segment, just one day before the highly anticipated vice-presidential debate, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow exposedRepublican vice-presidential nominee and Ohio U.S. Sen. JD Vance’s connection to a disturbing far-right movement that seeks to dismantle American democracy and replace it with authoritarian rule. Maddow, known for her deep dives into political extremism, revealed that Vance’s rhetoric and ideology align closely with the “late republic” theory — a concept championed by far-right thinkers like Curtis Yarvin, advocating for the collapse of democratic systems to make way for a dictatorial regime. Yarvin proposed installing a dictator who would be the “CEO” of the country.

Maddow traced Vance’s embrace of this dangerous ideology, pointing to his repeated calls to “rip out” America’s leadership class “like a tumor.” Vance’s rhetoric mirrors historical far-right movements that have long sought to undermine democratic institutions, from universities to government agencies, and reflects his ties to influential figures like Yarvin, Maddow reported. These proposals echo a long-standing far-right obsession with dismantling academic institutions they see as hotbeds of liberalism.

Maddow highlighted other concerning statements from Vance that indicate his embrace of authoritarianism. In a podcast interview that Maddow referenced, Vance suggested that conservatives need to “get pretty wild” and embrace “extra-constitutional” measures to achieve their goals. He criticized fellow conservatives for being afraid to wield power, pushing the idea that America’s institutions should be overhauled through aggressive, radical actions. These remarks suggest that Vance’s vision for the country includes bypassing constitutional norms to pursue an authoritarian agenda, a notion that deeply alarmed Maddow.

Vance also proposed extreme measures for dealing with America’s cultural institutions, including taxing and potentially seizing the endowments of universities he believes are promoting “left-wing radicalism.” In one speech, he went so far as to suggest that universities are teaching students to hate America and the people in the “heartland.” Maddow pointed out that these attacks on truth, academic freedom, and civil society are hallmarks of authoritarian movements throughout history.

In aninterview with The Advocate last year about her book Prequel, Maddow delved into the broader rise of far-right movements in the U.S. and their historical parallels. She explored how extremist ideologies often target marginalized communities, including LGBTQ+ people, to advance their agenda. Maddow highlighted how far-right groups frequently form alliances of convenience, using the same tactics to pursue shared goals, even if their ideologies appear disparate. She emphasized the importance of recognizing these strategies as part of a broader effort to destabilize democratic systems by scapegoating minorities and undermining truth.

Maddow’s reporting further examined Vance’s connections to gay Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel, who has financially backed much of Vance’s career. Thiel, known for his far-right political views, has played a significant role in Vance’s political ascent, helping secure key endorsements like former President Donald Trump’s during Vance’s 2022 U.S. Senate race.

As Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate, prepares to debate Vance in New York City Tuesday evening, the contrast between the two candidates could not be starker. Walz, a former teacher, congressman, and military veteran, is expected to focus on policy issues and democratic values, while Vance’s far-right views and authoritarian proposals will likely be front and center.

Watch Rachel Maddow’s talk about the new far right-wing obsession with installing an American dictator below.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Cwnewser
Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
