Scroll To Top
Election

JD Vance fantasizes that Donald Trump’s got the 'normal gay guy' vote

group gay men laughing
shutterstock creative

As the Human Rights Campaign said, “JD, no. Not even close.”

Cwnewser
Support The Advocate
We're asking for your help to continue our newsroom's important reporting. Support LGBTQ+ journalism by contributing today!
One-timeMonthly

Former President Donald Trump’s running mate, Ohio U.S. Sen. JD Vance, claimed during a more than 3-hour-long appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience Thursday that he and Trump could secure what he termed the “normal gay guy vote.”

Vance’s comments, delivered alongside his critique of LGBTQ+ rights advocacy, sparked an immediate backlash from LGBTQ+ voices and allies online, with many dismissing Vance’s concept of a “normal” LGBTQ+ voter as out-of-touch and exclusionary. The claim came in a larger context of Vance’s and Rogan’s criticisms of LGBTQ+ identities and trans-inclusive healthcare.

In the exchange, Vance suggested that Trump’s appeal would resonate with LGBTQ+ people who, according to him, “just wanted to be left the hell alone.” He referenced an unnamed gay friend who reportedly took issue with terminology like “two-spirit” and found LGBTQ+ terminology around identity and inclusivity unnecessary. “I think that frankly, I wouldn’t be surprised if me and Trump won just the normal gay guy vote,” Vance remarked, though LGBTQ+ voices on social media quickly highlighted how far the statement missed the mark on what drives LGBTQ+ voters’ engagement today.

More 2024 Election Coverage from The Advocate:
- Why The Advocate endorses Kamala Harris for president
- How pro-LGBTQ+ is Kamala Harris?
- Our 2024 LGBTQ+ voter guide
- Kamala Harris's 'first priority' as president
- Where does Donald Trump stand on LGBTQ+ rights?
- Kamala Harris: Our One-on-One With the Vice President

The Human Rights Campaign made fun of Vance’s assertion by writing on X, formerly Twitter, “JD, No. Like not even close.”

For many in the LGBTQ+ community, Vance’s remarks embodied the oversimplifications and dismissive attitude toward diversity within the queer community. Brandon Wolf, HRC national press secretary, quipped, “This gay guy voted for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz today.”

Others added their voices, refuting Vance’s suggestion that support for Trump and Vance aligns with the community’s concerns. Sam Alleman, the national LGBTQ+ engagement director for the Harris-Walz campaign, pointed out, “Normal gay guy voter here, no, you won’t.”

Television writer Ben Siemon took a different angle, commenting, “I’m a weird gay guy that proudly voted for Kamala Harris.”

Matt McDermott added, “Not sure what a ‘normal’ gay guy is, but speaking as a fairly typical gay guy I can confirm that myself, my husband, and literally every gay guy I know will proudly be voting for Kamala Harris and rejecting your grotesque bigotry.”

Mike, a self-described “aging bisexual,” responded, “Normal gay guys have respect for themselves and wouldn’t vote for a party who calls us groomers and threatens to rescind same-sex marriage and IVF.” Meanwhile, podcast host Vic Vela captured a humorous side of the reaction, writing, “Me trying to figure out if I’m a normal or abnormal gay guy,” alongside a meme of a person trying to conceptualize complex math equations, making light of the categorization itself.

One commenter wryly remarked, “So, only the ‘normal gay guys’ that wear eyeliner?” referencing Vance’s alleged use of eye makeup, a look that has previously garnered social media commentary.

The rhetoric Vance used mirrors a trend in which conservative politicians have attempted to split the LGBTQ+ community by isolating trans rights as a controversial area. Such attempts, however, appear at odds with LGBTQ+ voters’ priorities, as seen in recent election cycles. Human Rights Campaign research highlights the political engagement of “Equality Voters”—a term for LGBTQ+ people and allies prioritizing LGBTQ+ inclusive policies. According to HRC’s findings, these voters are highly motivated and demographically broad, making up around 75 million potential votes. In recent elections, Equality Voters have shown a powerful influence, backing pro-equality candidates by significant margins.

In the run-up to the 2024 election, LGBTQ+ voters have expressed mounting concerns about the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, which advocates rolling back hard-won protections for the LGBTQ+ community in a second Trump term. Proponents of the initiative have called for dismantling inclusive policies, and LGBTQ+ activists warn that endorsing Trump-Vance policies would support a rollback of protections affirmed in landmark cases such as Bostock v. Clayton County and eventhe Obergefell marriage equality ruling.

Harris leads Trump among LGBTQ+ voters by a substantial margin, with over 70 percent of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer voters indicating they plan to cast ballots for the Democratic ticket, according to a September HRC poll. She holds a nearly 67-point lead over Trump, which expands to almost 70 points among those confirmed to vote.

Watch JD Vance’s ridiculous appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast below.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

ElectionYahoo FeedMediaLGBTOhioDonald Trump
2024 electiondonald trumpgayjd vancejoe rogankamala harrislgbtqmediaohiotransgender
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Pride Store HalloweenOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio