Scroll To Top
Election

A Prop 8 couple remembers how much of an LGBTQ+ ally Kamala Harris is

2013 wedding officiant California Attorney General Kamala Harris marries samesex lesbian couple Sandy Stier Kris Perry routunda San Francisco City Hall DNC 2024
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; MAHKA ESLAMI/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Kamala Harris officiated Kris Perry and Sandy Stier's wedding in 2013, just an hour after the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals lifted the stay on same-sex marriages in California.

Cwnewser

As the Democratic National Convention in Chicago buzzed with anticipation of Gov. Tim Walz’s acceptance speech, Kris Perry and Sandy Stier, the California couple whose legal battle against Proposition 8 restored same-sex marriage in the state, took a moment to speak with The Advocate from the United Center ahead of Wednesday’s DNC speeches. The couple, married by Vice President Kamala Harris in 2013 when she was California’s attorney general, shared their thoughts on their friendship with the presidential nominee and the significance of her historic nomination, which she officially accepted Thursday.

Related: How pro-LGBTQ+ is Kamala Harris?

For Perry and Stier, the moment was deeply personal. Their connection to Harris extends beyond politics, rooted in years of shared advocacy and a deep friendship. The couple first met Harris when she was the district attorney of San Francisco.

“Kamala Harris is a champion for the people, and she has been for the past 30 years,” Stier said, recalling how they knew her from their work in Alameda County, where she was a deputy DA before becoming San Franciso DA.

“Kris and I both worked in human services, and we knew Kamala Harris was somebody working for the DA. And then we saw her rise to San Francisco to be the DA and then the attorney general, where she refused to defend Proposition 8, which, of course, helped lead to the overturning of Proposition 8.”

Prop. 8 was a ballot measure that passed in 2008, which outlawed same-sex marriages. It was overturned in 2013.

Their friendship with Harris deepened when she officiated their wedding in 2013, just an hour after the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals lifted the stay on same-sex marriages in California. It was a moment of joy and history, marking California’s first legal same-sex marriage after the ban was lifted.

“We had the great privilege of being married by her,” Stier said with a smile. “I can’t imagine anything better, and we’re just thrilled to be here and proud of her.”

samesex lesbian couple Kris Perry Sandy Stier walking halls San Francisco City Hall after their wedding followed by officiant California Attorney General Kamala Harris 2013Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

As Perry and Stier reflected on Harris’s journey from a local prosecutor to the brink of making history as the Democratic presidential nominee, they expressed pride and hope. “We are just beyond excited,” Perry said. “It’s really quite thrilling to be together with all of these supporters across the country, across multiple issues, multiple generations, multiracial. I think it’s like we’ve come home to be together and celebrate the next step for Kamala Harris. It’s absolutely fantastic.”

The couple also shared personal anecdotes highlighting Harris’s warmth and genuine care for those she considers friends.

Perry and Stier described Harris as someone who always makes time for the people she cares about, despite her busy schedule. “From the minute we met her, we felt like we were friends,” Perry said. “She looks right in your eyes, she smiles, she remembers your connection, she remembers your kids. She asks how everybody is. She’s just incredibly kind and thoughtful and focused.”

One of their most cherished memories with Harris is from the 2019 San Francisco Pride Parade, where they had the opportunity to ride with her as she made her way down Market Street. “We drove her down Market Street for the San Francisco Pride Parade, and she was mobbed the entire time,” Perry recalled. “She was wearing that amazing Levi jacket that had the rainbow sequins. And she was running for president at that time. And it was still like we were together in the car, just driving down the street; it just felt great.”

samesex lesbian couple Sandy Stier Kris Perry San Francisco 2019 lgbtq pride parade riding car Kamala Harris rainbow sequin denium jacketKobby Dagan/Shutterstock; Sheila Fitzgerald/Shutterstock

Stier laughed, “She was jumping out of the car, racing off...we were like, let’s be careful driving. And we don’t want her to get hurt because she’s so enthusiastic. After all, she literally was leaping in and out of the car as we were driving along Market Street.”

Their relationship with Harris is also intertwined with their family, particularly their son, Spencer, who has worked for Harris in various capacities. “The kid that she asks about is our son, Spencer, who worked for her both in her Senate office and actually when she was AG and running, so on three different tours of duty,” Perry shared. “And so he is so moved and proud of her, and I feel this mutual respect and kindness from her towards him.”

Stier added that she also gives their son advice like "any good surrogate parent or auntie."

"So when Spencer was getting ready to take the bar, she said this is how you should study. And then Doug was standing right next to her saying but also do this other thing. So he was getting a little bit of advice from both of them, and they were conflicting. That’s just who they are.”

As they prepared to watch their story take center stage in a video presentation during Wednesday evening’s program, Perry and Stier reflected on the broader significance of this moment for the LGBTQ+ community. “We hope that when other families see us there, they know that we’re there on behalf of them,” Stier said. “Our family is an American family, and so is every other family out there. And so we hope everybody can feel that love and warm embrace from Kamala Harris that we have felt all these years.”

Intertwined with Harris’s rise, their story symbolizes the progress made and the hope for an even brighter future.

“We’re just so proud to be a part of this moment,” Perry said. “And we know that with Kamala Harris leading the way, we’re moving toward a future where everyone can feel the same sense of belonging and equality that we’ve fought so hard for.”

ElectionYahoo FeedPolitics
californiademocratic national conventiondnckamala harriskris perryproposition 8samesex marriagesan franciscosandy stiertim walz
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Gay Days Anaheim 2024Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio