With Joe Biden out of the 2024 presidential election, what happens next?

President Joe Biden has stepped down from the 2024 presidential race in a groundbreaking move, throwing his full support behind Vice President Kamala Harris . This historic development has left the Democratic Party in a state of flux as the Democratic National Convention looms on the horizon next month. Here’s what lies ahead for the party and how it may navigate these uncharted waters.



A fast-paced campaign ahead

Harris is in for a whirlwind campaign, with the convention scheduled for August 19-22 in Chicago . She must quickly mobilize resources, generate buzz, introduce herself in more detail to the American people, and win over delegates across the nation. The Democratic Party must balance the need for unity with the democratic process of selecting a nominee.

The challenge of securing delegates

Biden secured a majority of delegates during the primaries, but party rules prevent him from simply handing these delegates over to Harris. According to the Associated Press, Biden’s endorsement is influential but not definitive. Harris now faces convincing nearly 4,000 pledged delegates and over 700 superdelegates to support her candidacy.

What about campaign funds?

Harris benefits from inheriting a significant financial advantage, with the Biden-Harris campaign’s combined resources exceeding $240 million. This substantial war chest positions her well to mount a strong campaign. These funds will be crucial as she works to solidify her support and ward off any challengers.

Other potential rivals

Despite Biden’s endorsement, Harris’s path to the nomination isn’t guaranteed. High-profile Democrats such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg may still enter the race. However, skipping over the first Black woman to hold the vice president’s office to pick another candidate could spell disaster for Democrats, who rely heavily on African-Americans to vote.

Choosing a running mate

Another crucial step is selecting a vice-presidential candidate. If Harris secures the nomination quickly, she can announce her running mate before the convention to strengthen her ticket. She might delay this decision if the nomination remains contested until a candidate has a clear delegate majority.

Legal and political barriers

Republican efforts to challenge Harris’s place on state ballots are expected but unlikely to succeed. State laws typically do not dictate how parties select their nominees, and some Republican leaders have ensured Democrats maintain routine ballot access, according to The New York Times.

For example, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, signed a measure in June to ensure Biden would appear on the state ballot in November. This measure relaxed a state candidate filing deadline, since the Democratic convention was scheduled after the state’s deadline. Despite potential challenges, the established legal and procedural mechanisms that allow candidates to be included on ballots will likely remain in place.

Looking forward

Democrats now face the challenge of uniting behind a candidate who can effectively challenge former President Donald Trump in November. The coming weeks will be critical as Harris works to secure her base within the party.

As the convention approaches, all eyes will be on Harris and her ability to navigate this transition and emerge as the Democratic standard-bearer.

This story is developing.