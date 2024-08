U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg expressed his support on social media for Vice President Kamala Harris’s decision to choose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate for the 2024 presidential election.

Buttigieg, who was reportedly among the contenders for the vice-presidential spot, shared his reaction on X, formerly Twitter .

“Tim Walz is an exceptionally effective governor - and also great to work with. I’m excited for what his Midwestern voice, military experience, and common-sense values will bring to our winning ticket, and for everything the Harris-Walz administration will deliver for Americans,” Buttigieg wrote. Buttigieg ran for president in 2020.

Buttigieg, a prominent figure in the Democratic Party who has been lauded for his communications skills and is the first out gay person confirmed to a Cabinet position, was widely considered a strong candidate for Harris’s running mate. Buttigieg’s endorsement could help the Harris-Walz campaign, particularly among many LGBTQ + people and their allies.

Walz, 60, has been celebrated for his extensive record supporting LGBTQ+ rights and his commitment to equality. As governor, he signed an executive order banning so-called “conversion therapy” and passed legislation to protect LGBTQ+ young people in foster care. Walz has also been a vocal advocate for comprehensive non-discrimination protections and access to gender-affirming care for transgender people.

Harris’s selection of Walz has been met with widespread approval from various LGBTQ+ advocacy groups, including the Human Rights Campaign , Equality PAC, GLAAD , and the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund. The organizations praised Walz’s longstanding dedication to the LGBTQ+ community and his efforts to make Minnesota a leader in LGBTQ rights.

The other contenders quickly lined up behind Harris’s choice. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, another finalist for the vice-presidential nomination, pledged his “enthusiastic support” for Harris and Walz.

“I know that Governor Tim Walz is an exceptionally strong addition to the ticket who will help Kamala move our country forward,” Shapiro wrote in a statement.

Other contenders, such as Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, also expressed their support for the Harris-Walz ticket.

Harris and Walz will appear at their first joint campaign rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening.