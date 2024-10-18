Washington’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Dave Reichert has history of voting against LGBTQ+ rights

As Washington state’s gubernatorial race comes to an end with the November 5 election, Republican candidate Dave Reichert is positioning himself as a moderate choice. However, his long record of voting against LGBTQ + rights and his recent homophobic and transphobic statements reveal the threat he poses to the state’s LGBTQ+ community.



Reichert, a former U.S. Representative and King County Sheriff, has consistently opposed protections for LGBTQ+ people. His voting record in Congress includes rejecting legislation that would prevent discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity and opposing efforts to protect LGBTQ+ children from discrimination in schools.

In February 2024, during a meeting with the Pierce County Republican Party, Reichert, who served in Congress from 2005 until 2019, made a homophobic statement, declaring that “marriage is between a man and a woman,” according to a video posted on YouTube . He delivered this line in response to a broader question on transgender rights, where he also voiced opposition to gender-affirming care and allowing transgender youth to participate in sports according to their gender identity.

Reichert’s remarks were met with applause from the audience. This homophobic and transphobic rhetoric is reminiscent of his Congressional record, where he repeatedly voted against measures that would protect LGBTQ+ people from discrimination.

Reichert’s remarks about same-sex marriage and transgender individuals are out of step with the majority of Washingtonians. The Stranger reported that polls show that 72 percent of the state’s residents support marriage equality and believe in protecting the rights of the trans community.

Washington has long been at the forefront of LGBTQ+ protections, with a progressive legal framework that ensures equality and inclusivity for its residents. In 2023, outgoing Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee signed the Shield Law, which protects both gender-affirming and reproductive healthcare providers and seekers from legal repercussions stemming from out-of-state actions.

This law is one of the most comprehensive in the nation, safeguarding the rights of transgender people and those providing them with necessary care from hostile anti-trans legislation in other states. The American Civil Liberties Union is tracking over 530 Republican anti-LGBTQ+ bills nationwide in 2024 alone.

Reichert’s public efforts to distance himself from former President Donald Trump are undermined by his private support of the former president’s policies. In a March 2024 meeting with Chelan County Republicans, Reichert admitted that publicly endorsing Trump would be “the nail in the coffin” for his campaign but stated that he “loves Donald Trump’s policies,” the Seattle Times reported .