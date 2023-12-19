Scroll To Top
Watch Kristen Stewart as a Crime Lord's Queer Daughter in 'Love Lies Bleeding' Trailer

Kristen Stewart and Katy O'Brian
A24

The sexy sapphic thriller from director Rose Glass looks like a pure adrenaline ride.

Premiering next month at Sundance, Love Lies Bleeding, starring Kristen Stewart and Katy O'Brian, focuses on the queer romance between the two as both are entangled in the criminal goings-on of Stewart's character's family.

The official synopsis reads, "From Director Rose Glass comes an electric new love story; reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family."

The film will be the second feature directed by Glass, who previously received acclaim for the psychological horror film Saint Maud. Ed Harris, Jena Malone, Anna Baryshnikov, and Dave Franco also star.

Love Lies Bleeding hits theaters on March 8. Catch the trailer below.

