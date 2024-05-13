Pro-Palestine protesters march outside GLAAD Media awards: ‘In honor of our Queer history’

The GLAAD Media awards ceremony was interrupted Saturday as over 150 demonstrators rallied at the Hilton Hotel in Manhattan to protest the organization's ties to pro-Israel entities.

ACT UP NY (The AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power) led the crowd, which included dozens of queer Palestinian artists and activists, health care workers, and queer organizers who work on the ground in Egypt to directly aid Gazan refugees. And Just Like That... and Grey's Anatomy star Sara Ramirez also participated.

The group called for GLAAD to "break their silence on Palestine" and to cut ties with pro-Israel organizations such as the Anti-Defamation League and "union-busting corporations such as Google, Walmart, McDonalds, Disney, Hulu, Coca-Cola, Amazon, P&G, and IBM," ACT UP said in a statement.

ACT UP specifically condemned GLAAD's ties to the ADL, which the group said is an organization "that villainizes students and peaceful protesters who stand in support of Palestine."

As protesters on the ground chanted "When Palestine is under attack, what do we do? ACT UP, fight back!” others on the 42nd story of the hotel unfurled a 40-foot-long banner reading “NY LOVES GAZA." The banner featured the watermelon symbol combined with the pink ACT UP triangle, the group's iconic logo invented by Gran Fury in 1987.

See on Instagram Noor, a queer Palestinian-Syrian artist and speaker at the rally, said in a statement that "as a Queer Palestinian, it goes without question to me that there’s no such thing as Queer liberation without the liberation of Palestine." "We fight for Palestine in honor of our Queer history and ancestors, for those Queer Palestinian siblings of ours living in Palestine, and for all those generations to come," Noor said. "This violent, unjust oppression — apartheid, bombs, weapons, mass destruction, disabling and displacement of indigenous humans — does not discriminate. Queer Palestinians are just as much a part of our community as any other, as such we must advocate for the end of this genocide & apartheid, from the river to the sea.” In response to the protest, a GLAAD spokesperson told The Advocate in a statement, “GLAAD does not support genocides or murders of innocent people. We do support free speech. We tried to meet with ACT UP NY before Saturday, but they were not available until this week.” While protesters rallied outside, drag artists Chiquitita and DiDi Opulence interrupted the ceremony inside to chant "GLAAD is complicit in genocide!" during RuPaul's Drag Race judge Ross Mathews's speech. After Chiquitita and DiDi Opulence were escorted out by security, Mathews addressed the crowd. “America, we have free speech, right? Thank you for sharing your free speech. Thank you so much. We’ve heard you. Thank you," he said, adding, once the two were removed, "OK, so that’s uncomfy for everybody, but you know what? We have to fight for everybody’s rights. That’s one of them." After addressing the disruption, the ceremony continued. Don Lemon, who presented the night’s first award following the disruption, commended Mathews for how he handled the situation. “Ross, you did a great job. I was backstage wondering how I would handle that, even as someone who’s in front of a camera in a crowd all the time, and Ross did a great job,” Lemon said. Chiquitita later told Entertainment Weekly that she found Mathews's response "extremely condescending." "He was saying like, 'Well, I guess we have to let everyone have an opinion.' He did say the right thing, but he didn’t have the right intention," she said, adding, "I don’t believe in neutrality, and I don’t think queer people are granted the privilege of neutrality ever, in any situation, in any country." As ACT UP handed out pink and black flyers containing information about the lives of queer Palestinians and the groups GLAAD works with, many attendees were inspired to walk out of the event. Drag Race season 9 winner and We're Here star Sasha Velour later said on Twitter/X that she was "moved by the protesters" and wrote in support of their message.