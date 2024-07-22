The AIDs pandemic can be ended by 2030, but governments must act: report

World leaders are capable of ending the AIDs pandemic by 2030, and their policy choices will not just "decide the fate of millions of lives," but "whether the world’s deadliest pandemic is overcome."

There are currently 39.9 million people living with HIV globally, according to a new report from UNAIDS, about 9.3 million of which do not have access to life-saving treatment. While world leaders pledged to reduce annual new infections to below 370,000 by 2025, new HIV infections were more than three times higher last year at 1.3 million. Because of this, one person dies from AIDS-related causes every minute.

“World leaders pledged to end the AIDS pandemic as a public health threat by 2030, and they can uphold their promise, but only if they ensure that the HIV response has the resources it needs and that the human rights of everyone are protected,” said Winnie Byanyima, UNAIDS Executive Director. “Leaders can save millions of lives, prevent millions of new HIV infections, and ensure that everyone living with HIV can live healthy, full lives.”

The report found that the number of people living with HIV could settle at around 29 million by 2050 if world leaders act. If they do not, the number of people who will need life-long support will rise to 46 million. A large factor is resource allocation, as out of the 20 percent of HIV resources that should be dedicated towards HIV prevention, just 2.6 percent of total HIV spending went towards interventions in 2023.

The study called on world leaders to take "bold actions" to prevent this, noting that "HIV prevention and treatment services will only reach people if human rights are upheld, if unfair laws against women and against marginalized communities are scrapped, and if discrimination and violence are tackled head on."



Anthony Fauci, former chief medical advisor to the president, said in a statement that “countries are making enormous progress to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030, however there have been many challenges that could slow our efforts."

"We must do everything we can to be continually vocal and proactive. Failure is not an option here. In fact, it is unthinkable," he continued. "If we all work together, we shall meet our common goal."