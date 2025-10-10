It’s National PrEP Day! Learn the latest about HIV prevention

Today is the first National PrEP Day — a new annual event dedicated to spreading information and awareness around HIV prevention.

The special day was launched by MISTR, the largest telehealth platform for sexual health in the U.S., and its companion platform, SISTR (which provides services specifically for trans and cis women). Currently, these are the only national services that allow anyone to order HIV prevention drugs, or PrEP, discreetly online and at no cost, with or without insurance.

The groundbreaking campaign has employed social media, local events, and celebrity support to reach its goal of getting 10,000 new people to sign up for PrEP in just 10 days.

“We already have the tools to end HIV: the science, the medication, and the technology. What’s missing is the will, the access, and the equity,” said Tristan Schukraft, founder and CEO of MISTR, in a statement. “National PrEP Day is about making HIV prevention visible, stigma-free, and accessible to everyone.”

Now that you’ve learned about National PrEP Day, what about PrEP itself? What exactly is it and how does it work? How do I know if PrEP is right for me? Worry not — we have the answers to these questions and more. Read on to arm yourself with the latest facts.

What is PrEP?

PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) is a method of using certain medicines to prevent the transmission of HIV. When taken consistently and correctly, PrEP can reduce the risk of acquiring HIV by up to 99 percent.

Should I be on PrEP?

According to HIV.gov, PrEP is recommended for HIV-negative people who have had anal or vaginal sex in the past 6 months and…

have been with a sexual partner with HIV (especially if the partner has an unknown or detectable viral load).

have not consistently used a condom.

have been diagnosed with an STD in the past 6 months.

PrEP is also recommended for those who inject drugs and have an injection partner with HIV, or those who share needles, syringes, or other injection equipment with others.

Even if these behaviors don’t apply to you, you just may still want the security of PrEP. Also, those with an HIV-positive partner who are considering getting pregnant should get on PrEP. Ultimately, if you’re unsure, talk to a health care provider to help you make the right choice for you.

What are the different types of PrEP?

There are currently four different types of PrEP available in the U.S. The latest game-changing breakthrough came earlier this year when the Food and Drug Administration approved the drug lenacapavir, which only has to be administered twice a year.

Here’s a breakdown of the four forms of PrEP:

Yeztugo (lenacapavir) is for adults and adolescents at risk of HIV through sex who weigh at least 77 pounds (35 kg). It is an injection given by your health care provider twice yearly instead of daily pills. The starter dose includes oral pills that need to be taken for the first two days.

(lenacapavir) is for adults and adolescents at risk of HIV through sex who weigh at least 77 pounds (35 kg). It is an injection given by your health care provider twice yearly instead of daily pills. The starter dose includes oral pills that need to be taken for the first two days. Apretude (cabotegravir) is for adults and adolescents at risk for HIV who weigh at least 77 pounds (35 kg). Approved by the FDA in 2021, Apretude was the first injectable option for HIV prevention. It’s administered by a health care provider every other month instead of daily oral pills.

(cabotegravir) is for adults and adolescents at risk for HIV who weigh at least 77 pounds (35 kg). Approved by the FDA in 2021, Apretude was the first injectable option for HIV prevention. It’s administered by a health care provider every other month instead of daily oral pills. Truvada (emtricitabine/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate), a once-daily pill, is our great PrEP pioneer. FDA-approved in 2012, it was the first medicine available in the U.S. for use to prevent HIV transmission.

(emtricitabine/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate), a once-daily pill, is our great PrEP pioneer. FDA-approved in 2012, it was the first medicine available in the U.S. for use to prevent HIV transmission. Descovy (emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide), another once-daily pill approved in 2019, is for sexually active men or trans women at risk of getting HIV. Descovy is not approved for people assigned female at birth who are at risk for HIV through receptive vaginal sex.

To learn more about HIV prevention and treatment, visit hiv.gov. To learn more about National PrEP Day and how to get PrEP at no cost, visit heymistr.com or heymistr.com/sistr.