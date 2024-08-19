LIVE: The Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago

What tonight will bring... Tonight will be historic as far as Democratic conventions go, with the sitting president kicking things off with the Monday night keynote address. President Biden will get a long, sustained standing ovation, and that's one thing we can count on. As history recalls, when then-Attorney General Robert Kennedy spoke at the 1964 convention soon after his brother President Kennedy was killed, he received a 16-minute standing ovation. The thunderous applause for Biden won’t be 16 minutes, but like the anticipation for Kennedy’s speech, there will be a lot of love and tears in the room. It's important to remember that there is a faction within the party that is not happy with how Biden was pushed out; however, President Biden won't be bitter or melancholy, but rather upbeat. The fact that his daughter Ashley will introduce him hints to the fact that he will most likely spend his time talking about his hopes for the future. That’s going to be the theme of the convention this year - hope and happiness, and my sense is that the speaker roster has been given directives from the higher-ups that there is to be no negativity spoken from the rostrum. If Biden would have remained at the top of the ticket, I suspect that there would have been a lot of Trump - and JD Vance - bashing. But now, there’s really no need for that. The campaign is now more about hope and happiness and less about impending doom and gloom. The party is revved up to go! Trump is no longer the elephant in the room - pardon the pun. In fact, speakers would be advised not to give any acknowledgment of the opposition. I will be all rah-rah Harris and Walz all the time! If you are an obsessive political wonk and like to play political drinking games, you might want to take a sip every time the word “weird” is mentioned. Many speakers, while not dwelling on Trump and Vance, might take their cues from the top, and refer to them, their policies and things they have said as “weird.” But tonight will be one for the history books, and it will be bittersweet. - John Casey

Actor and activist Wilson Cruz speaks to The Advocate on the strength of the LGBTQ+ community Christopher Wiggins Wilson Cruz, who famously was one of the first out gay men on TV in the 90s when Gov. Tim Walz was a GSA advisor, spoke to The Advocate before a speech at the DNC's LGBTQ+ Caucus meeting. “Our community is incredibly resilient and strong. What makes us even more resilient and even stronger are our allies who stand with us in this fight,” he told The Advocate. “We need that, especially in high school and to have a member of the faculty, your teacher, the high school football coach, be the GSA faculty advisor at his school, sends a huge message that of love and acceptance of allyship. It sends a message to the young people at that school and in the community that they belong, that they are being looked after, that someone is there who's going to stand with them. And it makes all the difference in the world.” Cruz, who is chair of the board of the LGBTQ+ education nonprofit GLSEN added, “It's literally one of the four pillars of the work that GLSEN does is to make sure that there's at least one faculty member who's going to be supportive of our students. And so for him to have done that, not even just today, but to have done it in the late nineties, which I was doing this work at the time, so I remember how difficult it was, it means a lot to us. We know that we have an ally who's going to do this work with us.“ Learn more about GLSEN here.

Tim Walz has choice words for Republicans going after LGBTQ+ rights LGBTQ+ Caucus meeting at the DNC Christopher Wiggins “These guys [Trump and Republicans] seem to think [rights are] like pie, like, oh, we cut the pie. A smaller piece. Rights don't work like pie. There's enough for everybody. These are ideas that overwhelmingly are supported by the American people,” Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota said to the LGBTQ+ Caucus today at the DNC. He said that the country is “a decent society where everyone has a say. We respect people's rights. We talk about freedom in this party. The Vice President talks about freedom. Freedom to make your own health care decisions. Freedom to live who you want to love. Freedom to read the books you want to read.” Related: How pro-LGBTQ+ is Tim Walz, Kamala Harris' vice president pick?

Tim Walz surprises the DNC's LGBTQ Caucus Gov. Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris's running mate, made a surprise appearance during the LGBTQ Caucus as the DNC. What are these caucuses?

The meeting schedule for the Democratic National Convention’s caucuses and councils in Chicago is structured across four days, with different groups meeting from Monday to Thursday. Each day features a series of caucus and council meetings ahead of the prime time speeches, allowing members of various constituencies within the Democratic Party to gather, discuss key issues, and hear from special guests. These sessions are designed to ensure that the diverse voices within the party are represented and that their concerns are addressed as the party shapes its platform and strategies. Today, for example, meetings will be held for the Black Caucus, Hispanic Caucus, AAPI Caucus, Native American Caucus, Ethnic Council, LGBTQ+ Caucus, Labor Council, Small Business Council, and the Environmental and Climate Crisis Council. Each of these groups will focus on topics relevant to their constituencies, discussing current challenges and opportunities while hearing from notable figures who can provide guidance and support. Throughout the week, other caucuses and councils will also convene, such as the Women’s Caucus, Disability Caucus, Youth Council, and Veterans and Military Families Council, among others. These meetings are an integral part of the convention, offering a platform for grassroots engagement and allowing members to contribute to the party’s direction. The discussions held during these sessions help to inform the Democratic Party’s approach to critical issues, ensuring that the party’s platform reflects the diverse needs and aspirations of its supporters. The meetings are accessible to the public through livestreams on the DNC’s YouTube page. - Christopher Wiggins

And we are on the ground at the DNC... The Advocate's senior national reporter, Christopher Wiggins, is there to cover it all: the caucus meetings, interviews with lawmakers and surrogates, the speeches, and parties. Security is high as some protests have already started around town, while Democrats will begin to trickle into two convention spaces each day. McCormick Place is the venue for daytime activities, while the United Center will be the stage for the week's top-billed events.

Do you have a question for Christopher while he's at the DNC? Send us your DNC queries at news@equalpride.com.

10 Times Kamala Harris looked absolutely presidential in a power suit Get into these 10 absolutely presidential looks that our future Madam President wore.

What is the Democratic National Convention? A brief history of its battles, protests, and celebrations What is the Democratic National Convention? A brief history of its battles, protests, and celebrations www.advocate.com It's been going on since 1832. Here's what it's all about. It's been going on since 1832. Here's what it's all about.

Pete Buttigieg will be inducted into LGBTQ+ Political Hall of Fame at DNC (exclusive) Pete Buttigieg will be inducted into LGBTQ+ Political Hall of Fame at DNC (exclusive) www.advocate.com The out gay official will join other notables in LGBTQ+ political history. The out gay official will join other notables in LGBTQ+ political history.