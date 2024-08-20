Scroll To Top
Election

Gay Rep. Robert Garcia praises Kamala Harris's kindness in DNC speech

Robert Garcia at the DNC
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“Real American patriotism is loving your country so much that you want to help the people in your country,” he said.

Cwnewser

On Monday night at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia of California delivered a speech reflecting on the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic and his journey as an immigrant in the United States.

Garcia, the first out gay immigrant to be elected to Congress, spoke to a packed audience at the United Center, sharing his personal losses during the pandemic and emphasizing the importance of leadership in times of crisis.

Garcia began his address by recalling the dark days of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the nation, taking lives and overwhelming the healthcare system. “We all remember the world in 2020, where we were, and for some of us, who we lost,” Garcia said. As the mayor of Long Beach, California, during the pandemic, he witnessed firsthand the devastating effects of the virus. He spoke of his mother, a healthcare worker, who succumbed to the virus, along with his stepfather. “I watched in terror and horror as the COVID pandemic consumed our lives. My mom and my stepfather both died of the COVID pandemic, and I miss them every single day,” Garcia shared.

He criticized former President Donald Trump for his handling of the pandemic, accusing him of de-emphasizing the severity of the virus and spreading dangerous misinformation. “While schools closed and dead bodies filled morgues, Donald Trump downplayed the virus. He told us to inject bleach into our bodies. He peddled conspiracy theories across the country,” Garcia said, drawing sharp contrasts between Trump’s leadership and that of the Biden-Harris administration. “What we needed at that moment was national leadership, but instead, we got Donald Trump.”

Garcia also took a moment to reflect on a personal call he received from Vice President Kamala Harris after his parents passed away. Harris, who also lost her mother, offered words of comfort and solidarity, he said.

“She told me about her own story of losing her own mother and that she was praying for me at that very moment,” Garcia recalled.

Garcia highlighted the successes of the Biden-Harris administration in responding to the pandemic. “Together, they got people vaccinated, they got the virus under control, they safely reopened our schools, and they passed the American Rescue Plan,” Garcia said.

Garcia also spoke passionately about his immigrant story, sharing how his mother moved their family to the United States to pursue the American dream. He described their challenges, from learning English as a second language to struggling to make ends meet.

“My mom moved here to the United States because she believed in the American dream,” he said, adding that becoming a U.S. citizen was the proudest day of his life. “I raised my right hand and pledged an oath to protect and to love this country.”

Garcia defined true American patriotism not as “screaming and yelling ‘America first,’” but as a deep love for the country and a commitment to helping its people. “Real American patriotism is loving your country so much that you want to help the people in your country,” he said.

Garcia concluded his speech with a rallying cry for the future, urging Americans to remember the challenges of 2020 but also to look forward with determination.

“Kamala Harris is ready to lead this country,” he said, adding, “We can all remember 2020. We can all remember the horrors of Donald Trump. But let’s remember, most importantly, tonight and every single day this week, that we are not going back.”

ElectionYahoo FeedPolitics
2024 electioncaliforniachicagodncillinoiskamala harrisrobert garcia
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio