‘Do something’: The Obamas urge action, Doug Emhoff shares love on DNC Night 2

CHICAGO – The Democratic National Convention reached a crescendo Tuesday evening at the United Center in Chicago. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and former President Barack Obama each delivered stirring addresses that energized the audience and set the tone for the campaign’s final stretch.



Emhoff kicked off the evening with a deeply personal speech that offered a glimpse into his life with Vice President Kamala Harris. Emhoff, often seen as the supportive figure behind Harris, stepped into the spotlight to share his story, blending humor with heartfelt moments that resonated with the audience.

“My mother is the only person in the whole world who thinks Kamala is the lucky one for marrying me,” Emhoff quipped, drawing laughter and applause from the crowd.

Emhoff recounted his upbringing in New Jersey, where he experienced a typical suburban childhood filled with bike rides and Little League games. He spoke about his journey into law, working his way through college and law school and eventually meeting Harris on what he described as an unexpected and life-changing blind date.

“I got Kamala’s voicemail, and I just started rambling,” Emhoff recalled with a smile. “‘Hey, it’s Doug. I’m on my way to an early meeting. Again, it’s Doug.’”

Emhoff highlighted Harris’s deep commitment to justice, her empathy, and her readiness to lead the nation.

“Kamala finds joy in pursuing justice,” Emhoff said with conviction. “She stands up to bullies just like my parents taught me to. And she likes to see people do well but hates when they’re treated unfairly.”

Emhoff also shared how Harris has been a guiding force, encouraging him to take up causes close to his heart, like fighting antisemitism and promoting civil rights. He painted a picture of Harris as not just a politician but a loving partner and stepmother who has seamlessly blended their families and always puts her loved ones first.

“She’s always been there for our children, and I know she’ll always be there for yours, too,” Emhoff said, his voice filled with emotion. “Kamala is a joyful warrior, and her passion will benefit all of us when she’s our president.”

Following Emhoff, former First Lady Michelle Obama took the stage and delivered one of the most anticipated speeches of the night. Known for her ability to connect deeply with audiences, Michelle Obama did not hold back in her fierce defense of democratic values and her critique of former President Donald Trump.

“Something wonderfully magical is in the air, isn’t it?” Michelle Obama began, immediately capturing the attention of the crowd. “We’re feeling it here in this arena, but it’s spreading all across this country.”

Michelle Obama spoke from the heart, reflecting on her grief after the recent loss of her mother and how that loss has deepened her resolve to fight for the values her mother instilled in her—values she believes are under threat in today’s political climate.

“For me, that mourning has also been mixed with my own personal grief,” she said. “The last time I was here in my hometown was to memorialize my mother, the woman who showed me the meaning of hard work and humility and decency.”

Michelle Obama addressed the attacks her family endured during Trump’s presidency, framing them as part of a broader effort to divide the nation along lines of fear and hatred.

“Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us,” she said. “See, his limited narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hard-working, highly educated, successful people who happen to be Black.”

She also highlighted the stakes of the upcoming election, warning against the rollback of women’s rights, reproductive freedom, and access to education under another Trump administration. Michelle Obama positioned Harris as the antidote to Trump’s vision, describing her as a leader who embodies the values that have made America great.

“Kamala Harris is more than ready for this moment,” Michelle Obama declared. “She is one of the most qualified people ever to seek the office of the presidency.”

The former first lady’s speech culminated in a powerful call to action, urging Americans to reject complacency and actively shape the nation’s future.

“We cannot afford for anyone, anyone, anyone, America, to sit on their hands and wait to be called,” she said. “Michelle Obama is asking you, no, I’m telling y’all to do something.”

The evening reached its peak with former President Barack Obama taking the stage. He delivered a speech that blended reflection on his presidency with a powerful call to action for the future. Obama, who has long been a master orator, used his time to emphasize the importance of leadership that prioritizes the well-being of all Americans.

“It’s good to be home,” Barack Obama began, greeted by an enthusiastic crowd. “And I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling fired up. I am feeling ready to go.”

The former president took a moment to honor his former vice president, Joe Biden, lauding him for his empathy, decency, and resilience—qualities that Barack Obama argued have been essential during the challenging times of the past four years.

“History will remember Joe Biden as an outstanding president who defended democracy at a moment of great danger, and I am proud to call him my president,” he said.

However, the former president made it clear that the future of the Democratic Party lies with a new generation of leaders, particularly Harris, whom he enthusiastically endorsed.

“Kamala Harris is ready for the job,” he declared. “This is a person who has spent her life fighting on behalf of people who need a voice and a champion.”

Barack Obama did not hold back in his critique of Donald Trump, characterizing him as a leader who prioritizes his power and interests over the well-being of the American people.

“Donald Trump wants us to think that this country is hopelessly divided between us and them,” he said. “He wants you to think that you’ll be richer and safer if you’ll just give him the power to put those other people back in their place. It is one of the oldest tricks in politics from a guy who has, let’s face it, gotten pretty stale.”

The speech was not just a critique of Trump but a rallying cry for unity and a reaffirmation of the values that he believes have always defined America. He urged the audience to work together to build a future where everyone has the opportunity to succeed.

“We do not need four more years of bluster and bumbling and chaos,” Barack Obama said, his voice rising with passion. “We are ready for a President Kamala Harris, and Kamala Harris is ready for the job.”

Several mentions of LGBTQ+ rights happened during the electric roll call earlier in the night, which included music by DJ Cassidy, who kept the energy up. The New Jersey delegation featured a transgender woman who introduced herself, adding “pronouns she/her,” which garnered cheers and applause.

The energy inside the United Center was palpable throughout the night. The speeches delivered by Emhoff and the Obamas not only rallied the crowd but also set the stage for the final months of the campaign. The message was clear: the stakes are high, and the Democratic Party is united in its mission to elect Kamala Harris as the next President of the United States.

With just weeks until the election, the Democrats are counting on the momentum generated by this convention to carry them through to victory in November.

“Let’s get to work,” Barack Obama urged the crowd in his closing remarks.