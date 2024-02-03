Megyn Kelly is shocked to learn that a musical from 2019 has LGBTQ+ characters

Megyn Kelly is shocked and appalled — nay, outraged! — to learn that a musical that premiered nearly five years ago has LGBTQ+ characters.

The conservative pundit continued to demonstrate her lack of cultural awareness in a recent segment on her YouTube channel, in which she lamented her 12-year-old daughter attending the "new" musical & Juliet, which first debuted in the United Kingdom in 2019.

Related: Megyn Kelly is peeved that Rachel Maddow reportedly makes $30 million

After Kelly's daughter was invited to go see the show, Kelly said she "looked it up because I'm not a dope, just to make sure what she was going to." She noted that her daughter "had a great time," but claimed that the 12-year-old then said "it was a little weird."

"She's like, Well there was a lot of trans stuff in it and like trans love and trans kissing. I was like, What?!" she recalled. "It's been a while since I've read Romeo and Juliet, but that's not in there. And even if Romeo were to die, I don't think Juliet would go trans."

via & Juliet Broadway

The official summary for & Juliet describes the musical as "flipping the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love — her way."

Juliet is not transgender in the show, but there is plenty of queer romance, and even a nonbinary character, May, played by Justin David Sullivan. Kelly mocked Sullivan for a previous promotional video the nonbinary actor did promoting the show, in which they said the musical "celebrates queer love in a way that Broadway has been waiting for."