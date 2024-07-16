A trans woman was denied entry into USA Powerlifting events. Now, her lawsuit heads to the MN Supreme Court

The Minnesota Supreme Court has announced that it will hear the discrimination case of a transgender athlete who was denied entry into USA Powerlifting competitions.

JayCee Cooper, a transgender woman, filed charges with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights in 2019 after she was denied entry into USAPL women’s competitions, asking for it to uphold a "fair standard" that would allow transgender athletes the opportunity to compete in the category of their gender identity.

Cooper then filed a lawsuit against USAPL in 2021, accusing the organization of discrimination. The Ramsey County District Court ruled in 2023 that she had indeed been discriminated against, leading to a March, 2024 ruling from the Minnesota Court of Appeals which affirmed that discrimination against athletes based on gender identity violates the Minnesota Human Rights Act.

The appeals court sent the case back down to the district court to hear arguments on whether or not USAPL rejected Cooper because she is transgender. The Minnesota Supreme Court has since announced that it will take on the lawsuit, which activists have described as a "landmark case" with "sweeping implications" for the rights of transgender athletes in Minnesota and the United States.

Jess Braverman, legal director for Gender Justice, a local LGBTQ+ policy advocacy group that is representing Cooper, said in a statement that “the Minnesota Supreme Court’s decision to hear this case is a promising step toward justice for JayCee Cooper and all transgender athletes."

“No one should be denied the opportunity to pursue their dreams and ambitions simply because of who they are. Our laws are supposed to protect all Minnesotans, including transgender Minnesotans, from discrimination," Braverman said. "It is clear that Ms. Cooper faced discrimination specifically because she is a transgender athlete, and we are confident the court will agree.”