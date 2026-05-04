Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Planned strike at transgender advocacy group called off after last-minute tentative deal

Workers at Advocates for Trans Equality had authorized a strike before a last-minute deal halted the walkout.

trans joy is real sign

Advocates for Trans Equality workers avoided a strike on Monday after the organization and its union came to a tentative agreement

Shutterstock

Transgender-led legal nonprofit Advocates for Trans Equality reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement with Union For Trans Liberation, the organization’s employee union, on Sunday, narrowly avoiding a planned workers’ strike.

The deal follows more than a year of negotiations spanning more than 40 bargaining sessions and now heads to a ratification vote by union members.

“The contract still needs to be ratified by our membership, but we have successfully avoided a strike at this time,” U4TL said in a statement to The Advocate. “We are grateful to our members who kept the pressure on management and remained strike ready to achieve our top priorities, which were stronger job security and layoff protections, and cost of living adjustments.”

Related: No work, no school, no shopping: What to know about the Jan. 30 general strike

Related: A devastating reality: New report finds violence and erasure ahead of Transgender Day of Remembrance

Collective bargaining agreements, or CBAs, generally lay out protections for union-eligible employees. Before CBAs expire, unions and management negotiate a new contract through a process called bargaining.

The tentative deal marks the first full CBA bargained under the new combined union, U4TL, following the 2024 merger between Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund and the trans-led nonprofit National Center for Trans Equality. The Union of Legal Workers for Trans Liberation was established by TLDEF workers in 2021 and negotiated its first collective bargaining agreement with the legal nonprofit in March 2023, which included guidelines on the organization’s remote work policy, structured processes for disciplinary action, and expanded coverage for gender-affirming care. In 2024, after TLDEF and NCTE merged into a new organization, Advocates for Trans Equality, the two organizations’ unions also merged, creating U4TL.

Tensions had escalated in recent months. In December, after months of bargaining, the union publicly criticized management over what it described as insufficient movement on wage increases.

“A4TE has cited budgetary concerns, and while we sympathize with these difficulties, we find them to be self-inflicted,” a caption posted to the union’s Instagram read. “A4TE chose to hire a plethora of C-Suite staff with high salaries and chose to increase its CEO’s salary by nearly 100k from 2023-2024 according to its latest IRS filings. Poor budgetary planning, especially when management knows contract negotiations were around the corner, is not the Unit’s fault.”

After the previous contract expired in January, the union said employees were working without key protections as negotiations continued.

“We’re working without a contract — and it’s showing,” the union wrote in a later post. “Departments are seeing drastic changes to their workload, roles, and expectations — without safeguards in place. That is why we are escalating.”

On March 11, the union announced that 96 percent of its membership voted to authorize a strike, citing unresolved disputes over job security, pay equity, and transparency about the organization’s future. A strike was scheduled for Monday but was called off after the tentative agreement was reached.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

isaac ranson
People

Transgender man signs with Minnesota Aurora women’s team

Isaac Ranson, a standout goalkeeper at Cal State Fullerton, becomes the club’s first out trans player.

A man holding a banana
Sexual Health

The P-Shot, explained: What to know about the ED treatment popular with gay men

Erectile dysfunction may be common, but these injections will have you topping like a pro again.

san antonio firefighters with pride flag on he fire ruck
States

Texas city declares Trans+ History Week in historic first

San Antonio leaders approve a first-of-its-kind resolution recognizing transgender history amid statewide LGBTQ+ restrictions.

Indya Moore says Okra Project’s former director’s illegal actions were “likely trauma-rooted”
News

Indya Moore says Okra Project’s former director’s illegal actions were “likely trauma-rooted”

Upon Dominique Morgan’s conviction for embezzling funds, the nonprofit expresses sympathy and sadness for its former executive director.

More For You

Nonbinary 'Jury Duty' star Marc-Sully St. Fleur loves 'the joy' PJ brings viewers

Marc-Sully St. Fleur

Nonbinary Jury Duty star Marc-Sully St. Fleur loves 'the joy' PJ brings viewers

Eric Charbonneau
When it comes to hit series, it’s hard to think of a recent show (that doesn’t involve smooching hockey players) as beloved as Jury Duty. Keep Reading →

Tommy Dorfman blasts first-class seatmate over transphobic texts: 'Alt-Right Vampire'

Tommy Dorfman

Tommy Dorfman

Getty Images/Instagram (@tommy.dorfman)
As if air travel weren’t already painful enough for transgender people, Tommy Dorfman was apparently seated next to a nightmare passenger on a recent flight. Keep Reading →

Bryon Noem’s alleged fetish is not the same thing as being transgender

Bryon Noem in a suit attending a congressional hearing in Washington, D.C.

Bryon Noem, husband of former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, attends a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, D.C.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
It’s been a month since Bryon Noem, husband of former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, broke the internet after reports of him paying sex workers to engage with his “bimbofication” fetish surfaced in a wide-spanning report by the Daily Mail. Keep Reading →

Now Trump’s DOJ is investigating 36 Illinois school districts over LGBTQ+ content

harmeet dhillon

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon arrives for a news conference at the Justice Department on September 29, 2025, in Washington, DC.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
The Trump administration has opened civil rights investigations into 36 Illinois school districts over lessons involving sexual orientation and gender identity. Keep Reading →

The New York Times rarely quotes transgender people in trans stories

new york times app

The newspaper writes about transgender people a lot but it rarely quotes them in its stories, a new analysis finds.

Shutterstock
The debate over how The New York Times covers transgender people is intensifying again, this time around a basic journalistic question: Who gets quoted when stories are about them? Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved