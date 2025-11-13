A devastating reality: New report finds violence and erasure ahead of Transgender Day of Remembrance

As Transgender Day of Remembrance approaches on November 20, a stark new report from Advocates for Trans Equality reveals the extent of the violence, erasure, and institutional abandonment confronting transgender Americans and the resilience of a community determined to survive it.

The 2025 Remembrance Report, prepared by A4TE’s public education team and seen exclusively by The Advocate, documents 27 violent deaths of transgender and gender-nonconforming people over the last year and 21 deaths by suicide, a devastating pattern that has become grimly familiar.

Sixty-one percent of the transgender people lost to suicide were between ages 15 and 24, a finding the report connects directly to the dismantling of youth protections, the loss of crisis resources such as the LGBTQ-specific 988 suicide crisis line option 3 ended by the Trump administration in June, and the continued spread of misinformation about gender identity from the highest levels of government.

“We are in an extraordinary moment in the fight for trans lives,” the report warns, describing a federal landscape in which crucial health research has been censored, civil rights protections rolled back, and references to transgender people stripped from public-facing government resources.

In January, when President Donald Trump returned to office, he issued a series of executive orders forcing federal agencies to cease recognizing trans and nonbinary people.

In an interview with The Advocate, Bahari Thomas, A4TE’s director of public education, stated that the report’s findings reflect structural truths that have long shaped the lives of transgender people in the United States.

“At the intersections of racism, transphobia, and misogyny, we have these disproportionate impacts on Black trans women,” Thomas said. “Not only when it comes to physical violence, but also other forms of violence — lack of access to resources, housing, jobs — things that really impact their ability to thrive.”

Heightened toll for Black trans women

The report found that 15 of the 17 transgender women of color killed this year were Black, underscoring a pattern that has persisted for more than a decade.

Gun violence accounted for 17 of the 27 violent deaths, including the killing of Washington, D.C.’s Dream Johnson, a Black trans woman shot after men reportedly hurled anti-trans slurs at her.

Thomas cautioned that the data should be read not as isolated tragedies but as a measure of where the country stands.

“If we are not protecting the most marginalized of us, then who is protected at all?” they said. “When we lift up the most marginalized of us, including Black trans women, then we can all be lifted up by that.”

The report also identifies a pervasive crisis of intimate partner violence. Forty percent of violent deaths involved partners or people the victims trusted, including the widely reported case of Sam Nordquist, a Black trans man in New York whose torture and killing drew national scrutiny after police ignored multiple requests from his family to perform wellness checks.

Erasure as a policy position

The data arrives in an era when the federal government has adopted an explicit strategy of erasing transgender people from public life. The report documents how transgender health information has vanished from the Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention platforms, how research initiatives were halted or removed, and how agencies were directed to avoid acknowledging transgender identities across their programs.

Thomas described the consequences as devastating.

“When the majority of folks don’t know a trans person, and they’re fed the idea that trans people don’t exist, it furthers this marginalization,” they said. “It opens a door to further discrimination.”

That erasure reverberates in the lives of young people. The report’s suicide data aligns with the Trevor Project’s findings on youth mental health, which show steep declines in well-being when care is restricted, affirming adults are scarce, or policymakers send overt signals that transgender young people should disappear.

“When we take away some of our fundamental rights to medically necessary health care, it tells young people that the adults who are supposed to be responsible for their well-being do not have their backs,” Thomas said. “Being a young person is hard enough.”

A fractured relationship with the police

The report also highlights the deep distrust between transgender communities and law enforcement. According to the U.S. Trans Survey, 62 percent of respondents said they were uncomfortable seeking help from police due to their gender identity. Those fears were reinforced by cases like those of Linda Becerra Moran and Rick Alastor Newman, both of whom were shot and killed by police officers this year.

Thomas acknowledged the impossible calculations many transgender people face when violence comes from someone they know.

“In some cases, law enforcement does fail us,” they said. “I hope that there are other networks of support — chosen family, nonprofits, domestic violence advocates — that can work in tandem with law enforcement. It’s a tough thing to navigate for trans folks, for Black folks in particular, for immigrants.”

What allies need to do now

As Transgender Day of Remembrance approaches, Thomas emphasized that allyship is less a state of being than an ongoing practice — one that must be exercised even in small, private moments.

“You don’t need to know everything about what it means to be trans to say, ‘Hey, maybe show that person some respect,’” they said. Much of that work involves interrupting misinformation “at the dinner table, at school,” or anywhere harmful rhetoric is repeated. “When each person does that, it grows to what can be a mass scale.”

However, Thomas also emphasized that TDOR must allow room not only for mourning but also for possibility.

“Trans Day of Remembrance is not just about honoring the folks who have passed,” they said. “It is also about celebrating the possibilities of the future… an era when we can live free from violence.”

To foster that collective resilience, A4TE will host “Give Them Their Flowers: A Trans Community Gathering,” a virtual, intergenerational event open to the public and featuring community elders, artists, and youth leaders from 6 to 7 p.m. Eastern on November 20.