AOC tells Riley Gaines to 'get a real job' instead of attacking trans people

Instead of dedicating her life to attacking transgender people, conservative pundit Riley Gaines should "get a real job," Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says.

The Democratic representative from New York had a short but scathing response to Gaines after the failed college swimmer posted a picture of her and Bernie Sanders at a recent rally for New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. Gaines claimed in the post's caption that “we’re being destroyed from within," leading to Ocasio-Cortez's brutal response.

“Maybe if you channeled all this anger into swimming faster you wouldn’t have come in fifth," she wrote.