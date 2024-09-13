Who is Laura Loomer, the MAGA Republican too racist even for Marjorie Taylor Greene?

Laura Loomer, a far-right provocateur, conspiracy theorist, and former Florida Republican congressional candidate, has gained a notorious reputation within the political landscape for her inflammatory rhetoric and extreme views. Loomer’s recent proximity to former President Donald Trump has sparked renewed controversy, especially after she accompanied him to a 9/11 memorial event, despite having previously suggested that the terrorist attacks were an “inside job.” Loomer’s rise and actions have prompted concern across the political spectrum, and even prominent Republicans, like Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, have distanced themselves from her.



Loomer’s ascent in the far-right ecosystem is marked by a series of racist, anti-Islamic, and sexist statements that have earned her bans from social media platforms—until Elon Musk lifted those bans after he acquired Twitter , now known as X. Loomer, 31, has made a career out of provocative public stunts and incendiary remarks, and her willingness to embrace conspiracy theories has drawn her closer to Trump, a figure she appears to idolize.

Laura Loomer has a history of extremism

Loomer first gained national attention for her involvement in the “alt-right” movement and her frequent targeting of minority groups. One of her most controversial moments came when she called for a ridesharing service that would ban Muslim drivers, following her anti-Islam rants.

In 2017, after a terrorist attack in New York City, Loomer launched into a daylong anti-Islam rant on Twitter, blaming Muslims for the violence and calling for a ridesharing service that would ban Muslim drivers. “Someone needs to create a non-Islamic form of Uber or Lyft because I never want to support another Islamic immigrant driver,” she tweeted, tagging both companies, NBC News reported . The swift backlash led Uber and Lyft to ban her from their platforms permanently.

Her social media posts have frequently ventured into outright conspiracy theories. Loomer has claimed that the 9/11 attacks were an “inside job,” a baseless accusation that adds to the host of fringe beliefs she has propagated. This theory, which suggests U.S. officials were somehow complicit in the attacks, has been debunked but remains a rallying cry among certain factions of the far right.

Loomer also made headlines during her two failed 2020 and 2022 congressional bids in Florida, where she ran on an unabashedly pro-Trump platform. Despite receiving an endorsement from Trump, her campaigns failed to gain traction, as even many Republicans were uncomfortable with her extremism.

What did Loomer say that was too extreme for Marjorie Taylor Greene?

Loomer’s rhetoric has been so incendiary that even Greene, a figure known for her controversial statements, has publicly condemned her. In April 2023, when Trump reportedly considered hiring Loomer for his 2024 campaign, Greene took to social media to express her opposition. Describing Loomer as “mentally unstable” and “poisonous,” Greene urged Trump to distance himself from the controversial activist.

Their feud escalated this week when Loomer posted a racist comment targeting Vice President Kamala Harris , referencing Harris’s Indian heritage in a derogatory way. She claimed that if Harris were elected president, “the White House will smell like curry,” and speeches would be delivered “via a call center.”

Greene, who has herself been accused of promoting racist and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, responded by calling Loomer’s remarks “appalling and extremely racist,” adding that Loomer “does not represent who we are as Republicans or MAGA.”

Greene’s condemnation was notable because it marked a rare moment when a prominent figure within the MAGA movement publicly distanced themselves from someone for being too extreme. Greene’s record includes statements downplaying the significance of the Holocaust and spreading conspiracy theories about “Jewish space lasers.”

Laura Loomer and Donald Trump

Despite her controversies, Loomer’s relationship with Trump has only grown stronger. She has been spotted traveling with the former president on multiple occasions, including during his 2024 campaign appearances. Loomer was also aboard Trump’s plane for the September 10 debate against Harris, and the following day, she accompanied Trump to 9/11 memorial events in New York and Pennsylvania .

Trump’s decision to keep Loomer in his orbit despite her controversial history has drawn criticism from both Democrats and Republicans. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, the New York Democrat, condemned Trump’s association with Loomer, calling it “shocking, irresponsible, and offensive,” particularly in light of her history of promoting 9/11 conspiracy theories.

While some Republicans have also voiced concern about Loomer’s influence, many within Trump’s base view her as a loyal supporter willing to speak truths, while others won’t. For her part, Loomer has defended her actions, claiming that her attacks on Harris and others are merely criticisms of “political pandering” and not rooted in racism.