Scroll To Top
News

Billie Jean King to be awarded with Congressional Gold Medal: 'An honor and a privilege'

Billie Jean King 2024 and holding Wimbledon trophy following her 1967 victory winning Womens Singles title
Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images; Bettmann Contributor via Getty Images

The tennis legend will be the first woman athlete to receive the award.

Billie Jean King has won gold again.

Out lawmaker Robert Garcia announced Tuesday that the out tennis legend will soon be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, becoming the first woman athlete to receive the honor. The bipartisan legislation, sponsored by Garcia, has passed the House of Representatives and now heads to President Joe Biden for his signature.

"The House just voted to award Long Beach’s own @billiejeanking with a Congressional Gold Medal," Garcia announced online. "This honor celebrates her extraordinary achievements & dedication to advancing equality. Honored to cosponsor this bill. Long Beach & the country is incredibly proud of her legacy."

Post by @reprobertgarcia
View on Threads

King won 39 Grand Slam titles throughout her career, changing the world of sports along the way. She defeated Bobby Riggs in a 1973 match known as the Battle of the Sexes in front of around 50 million people, which is still the most-watched tennis match of all time. It has been described as a milestone in the acceptance of women athletes by the public.

King was a key advocate for equal pay at major tennis tournaments, having won the U.S. Open four times. After winning the singles title at Flushing Meadows in 1972, she used her influence to implement change. As a winner, King earned $15,000 less than the men’s champion of that year. Unless the men’s and women’s singles champions received equal payouts, she threatened not to compete in the tournament the following year.

King came out as a lesbian in 1981, later becoming the first out lesbian coach of the United States women’s tennis team in 2000. She is the founder of both the Women’s Tennis Association and the Women’s Sports Foundation, and was even awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.

In response to her latest gold medal win, King wrote on Threads: "An honor and a privilege. Thank you."

Post by @billiejeanking
View on Threads
From Your Site Articles
NewsYahoo FeedWomenSportsBillie Jean KingLesbian
battle of the sexesbillie jean kingbobby riggscaliforniacongressional gold medalequal payflushing meadowsgrand slamlong beachpresidential medal of freedomrobert garciatennisu.s. openwomen athleteswomen's rightswomens sports foundationwomens tennis associationsports
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

16 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio