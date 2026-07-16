Gunman killed after opening fire outside North Carolina gay bar

Police shot and killed an armed man outside a gay bar in Asheville, North Carolina.

Shakey's staff said in a social media post that police were called after a man who had been ejected from the bar earlier that night for concerning behavior was seen in the parking lot brandishing a gun, according to ABC affiliate WLOS. The Instagram post is no longer publicly available.

Asheville police officers responded to the dive bar around 1:57 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report that a person had discharged a firearm, according to the department. Officers arrived to find the man firing a gun in the parking lot and returned fire, striking him. When Asheville Fire personnel arrived at the scene, the man was pronounced dead.

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Asheville Police Department

“No officers were injured during the incident,” the police release states.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the officer-involved shooting. The bureau has not released further information. The name of the man killed has not been released.

Interim Police Chief Jackie Stepp told reporters, “There is no evidence at this time that suggests the shooter had any type of bias or hate motive.”

Witness Taylor Pace told WLOS that he watched the man firing from inside the bar. “I was in the window watching, and then he started firing at the building where the window was,” Pace said. “He literally pulls the gun up and starts shooting at the building. You hear them hitting the bricks, and at that point, I'm like, 'Everyone get down.' Everyone's screaming. Panic, chaos, and fight or flight set in.”

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According to the bar’s social media post, staff members called 911 and were advised to lock all doors to prevent the man from entering. No one else was struck by gunfire.

“There are no words to fully express how grateful we are for our staff and patrons. In a moment of fear and uncertainty, everyone came together, stayed calm, looked out for one another, and followed directions without hesitation. Watching people care for each other in the middle of such a terrifying situation is something we'll never forget,” the bar wrote in its Instagram stories.

“Because of everyone's quick actions, cooperation, and concern for one another, every customer and every employee inside Shakey's made it home safely. We are incredibly thankful.

“We also want to thank the Asheville Police Department, emergency dispatchers, EMS, and every first responder who responded so quickly and professionally.