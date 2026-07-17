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Man convicted in O’Shae Sibley hate crime killing sentenced to 20 years in prison

Dmitriy Popov fatally stabbed the gay Black dancer after confronting him and his friends as they vogued at a Brooklyn gas station.

a group of people carrying a purple casket

Jake Kelly carries the casket of his son, O'Shae Sibley, following funeral services and a celebration of life at the Met Philadelphia on August 08, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A New York judge has sentenced O’Shae Sibley’s killer to 20 years in prison.

Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Dena Douglas handed down the sentence weeks after a jury convicted Dmitriy Popov of manslaughter as a hate crime.

Surveillance video showed Popov, who is now 20, fatally stabbing Sibley after Popov and his friends confronted Sibley’s group as they danced to Beyoncé songs at a Brooklyn gas station. Prosecutors said Popov hurled racist and anti-gay slurs at Sibley before killing him.

Related: Defendant charged with killing gay NYC dancer denies hate crime motive at trial

“O’Shae Sibley was simply being himself – a Black gay man enjoying a summer evening – but his mere existence caused this defendant to curse, harass and ultimately kill him,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

“Everyone in Brooklyn must be allowed to live as they wish and love who they want, and my office will continue to aggressively prosecute those who harm others out of bias and hate. I hope today’s sentence will bring some closure to O’Shae’s many loved ones and to the entire LGBTQ+ community, which has been shaken by this tragic and deeply upsetting crime.”

Popov, who testified at trial that he killed Sibley in self-defense and denied using slurs, must also serve five years of post-release supervision after completing his prison sentence.

He could have faced a harsher sentence. The jury acquitted him of murder and instead convicted him of first-degree manslaughter as a hate crime, as well as second-degree menacing, second-degree aggravated harassment and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Related: Man convicted of hate crime in fatal stabbing of gay New York City dancer O’Shae Sibley

Video showed Popov and his friends initiating the confrontation after seeing one of Sibley’s friends dancing outside a car. “Get that gay s–t out of here,” one member of Popov’s group said, according to prosecutors.

While the other men eventually walked away, prosecutors said Popov continued to taunt and jeer at Sibley before threatening one of Sibley’s friends with a knife. The confrontation then turned fatal. Popov was 17 at the time of the killing.

Video showed Sibley dancing to Beyoncé’s Renaissance album shortly before the confrontation. The 28-year-old professional dancer died on July 29, 2023.

Kei Williams, executive director of the NEW Pride Agenda, said the sentence delivered “a measure of justice” while affirming that Sibley was targeted because he was a proud, openly gay Black man. Williams urged people to remember Sibley not for the violence that killed him but as “a gifted dancer whose joy moved everyone around him” and “a vibrant, joyful soul who carried forward authentically Black, queer music and dance traditions.”

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