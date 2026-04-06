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South Carolina man faces hate crime charges after shooting into Myrtle Beach LGBTQ+ nightclub

Police say the suspect fired multiple shots into Pulse Ultra Club, marking the first use of the city’s hate intimidation ordinance.

Pulse Ultra Club in Myrtle Beach south carolina

A man was charged with a hate crime after shots were fired at Pulse Ultra Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

WMBF News

A South Carolina man has been charged under a local hate crime ordinance after authorities say he fired multiple gunshots into a well-known LGBTQ+ nightclub in Myrtle Beach, according to The Sun News.

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Timothy James Truett, 37, was arrested Thursday and charged with assault or intimidation based on political opinions or the exercise of civil rights, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, Myrtle Beach police told the outlet.

The charges stem from a Wednesday morning shooting at Pulse Ultra Club, an LGBTQ+ nightclub that has served the community for nearly 15 years.

The venue is not affiliated with Pulse nightclub, the Orlando, Florida, club where 49 people were killed in a 2016 mass shooting, one of the deadliest attacks on LGBTQ+ people in U.S. history.

Related: Shots fired at Myrtle Beach gay nightclub, one detained

Related: Florida man partially paralyzed after neighbor allegedly shot him and used anti-LGBTQ+ slurs

Police responded to the club around 11 a.m. after receiving a report of gunfire, The Sun News reports. According to a police report cited by the publication, a victim said he had just exited the business to go to the bank when he discovered his vehicle’s windows had been shattered. He told officers he had heard five to six gunshots moments earlier.

Surveillance footage showed a silver vehicle stopping in the roadway outside the club, with muzzle flashes coming from the passenger-side window, according to an arrest warrant cited by The Sun News. Officers later stopped a vehicle matching that description and recovered a firearm and spent shell casings, police said.

Investigators also documented multiple projectile strikes to the building, according to the warrant. Police have not publicly identified a motive. Truett was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, where he remained without bond as of Friday. The hate intimidation charge was filed under a Myrtle Beach ordinance passed in 2024. A police spokesperson told The Sun News it is the first time the city has brought charges under the law.

Related: Anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes have risen around the world since 2020: report

Related: What states are the most dangerous for LGBTQ+ people? Here are the worst 15

The shooting comes amid heightened concern about threats and violence targeting LGBTQ+ spaces nationwide. As The Advocate has previously reported, LGBTQ venues and events have faced increasing threats in recent years, with advocacy groups warning of a more hostile climate fueled by political attacks on LGBTQ+ rights.

No injuries were reported in the Myrtle Beach shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.

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