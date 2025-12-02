Scroll To Top
Crime

Florida man partially paralyzed after neighbor allegedly shot him and used anti-LGBTQ+ slurs

X-Ray of bullet in Kyle McFarlane's spine (L); Kyle McFarlane with his dog (R)
Images courtesy of GoFundMe

An X-Ray of the bullet in Kyle McFarlane's spine (L); Kyle McFarlane with his dog (R)

A man in Florida was left partially paralyzed after an incident his friends call "a violent crime perpetrated by a hate-filled neighbor."

A man in Jacksonville, Florida was left partially paralyzed last month when an ongoing feud — which previously saw his home vandalized with anti-LGBTQ+ slurs and feces — resulted in his neighbor allegedly shooting him.

Kyle McFarlane, a resident of Murray Hill, was picking up furniture that had been abandoned near his home on November 22 when the couple who live next-door came outside and berated him for being on their property, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest report via First Coast News. The woman reportedly threatened McFarlane with a belt before her boyfriend, identified as Tyler Getchell, fired at him and struck him in the back.

McFarlane was not on the couple's private property, as video obtained by law enforcement showed that he was in the easement at the time of the confrontation. Records also show that McFarlane had reported harassment from his neighbors before, including feces being smeared on his home walls and signs with anti-gay and anti-transgender slurs being posted to face his window.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help pay McFarlane's medical and living expenses. Organizer Emily Painter, a friend of McFarlane, called the shooting "a violent crime perpetrated by a hate-filled neighbor," while detailing what his road to recovery looks like.

Painter said that the bullet is lodged in McFarlane's spine at the level of L4 and is in-operable, meaning it cannot be removed. This has affected his ability to walk, as well as his bowel and bladder function. He now requires "intensive physical therapy" and is not able to work to support himself or his pets for the "foreseeable future."

"Kyle needs our community's support as he embarks on this road to recovery — if you are able to help, any amount makes a difference!" Painter wrote.

Getchell is charged with attempted murder, and is being held in the Duval County Jail until his next hearing on December 16. His girlfriend has not been charged with a crime, and police have not yet determined if the shooting constitutes a hate crime.

The Advocate TV show now on Scripps News network

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
