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Kristi Noem’s husband accused of living double life as ‘busty bimbo’ cross-dressing fetishist

Bryon Noem allegedly wore feminine clothing and a makeshift breast plate.

bryon noem

Bryon Noem, the husband of former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, listens to her testimony during the House Homeland Security Committee hearing titled "Worldwide Threats to the Homeland," in Cannon building on Wednesday, December 11, 2025.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

New: Now Kristi Noem wants privacy


Fired former U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is facing mounting scrutiny after a British tabloid published alleged messages and photos it claims are tied to her husband.

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The Daily Mail reported that it obtained what it described as messages and images attributed to Bryon Noem, including communications linked to a fetish community. The outlet promoted the story on X, writing, “Secret double life of Kristi Noem's crossdressing husband Bryon: The pouting ‘busty bimbo’ photos and trove of explicit messages.”

Related: Kristi Noem is a cautionary tale for white gay Republicans

Related: TSA officer sues Kristi Noem over trans personnel being banned from doing pat-downs

According to that report, Bryon Noem allegedly praised women’s exaggerated physical features in explicit messages and expressed interest in similar aesthetics, while also sharing photos of himself in feminine clothing, including outfits with simulated breasts and tight garments. The outlet further reported that he sent at least $25,000 to women he interacted with online and communicated with under an apparent pseudonym.

Related: LGBTQ+ celebs react to Kristi Noem’s firing: ‘Put her in prison! Lock her up!’

Related: House Oversight Dem Robert Garcia celebrates Kristi Noem’s firing: ‘Now we don’t have to impeach her’

The claims have not been independently verified. The Advocate has not confirmed the authenticity of the messages or images.

Neither Noem nor her representatives have confirmed the materials. In a statement to the New York Post, Noem’s representatives said she was “devastated” and that “the family was blindsided,” asking for privacy, the outlet claims.

The White House did not respond to The Advocate’s request for comment.

Josh Sorbe, who handles communications for the Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats, and who is from South Dakota, where Kristi Noem was governor, highlighted why the Noems are getting attention.

"The Bryon Noem story perfectly encapsulates these people’s hypocrisy and insecurity," Sorbe, who is gay, said in a statement online. "They ostracize any queer person in public, but they love to queen out and do gay shit behind the scenes. Get well, and I’ll even cheer on your bad drag after they’re out of power."

bryon noem behind kristi noem in congress Bryon Noem (L), husband of US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem (R), listens as Secretary Noem testifies before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs to examine the President's proposed budget request for fiscal year 2026 for the Department of Homeland Security, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, May 20, 2025. ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Noem has built a national profile in part through support for policies restricting LGBTQ+ rights, particularly those affecting transgender people and gender expression. As governor of South Dakota, she signed a “Religious Freedom Restoration Act” critics said enabled discrimination, approved a ban on transgender girls participating in women’s sports, and backed restrictions on gender-affirming care for minors.

Cross-dressing “is not inherently considered queer or trans,” Them notes. That understanding is widely reflected in medical and advocacy guidance, which distinguishes gender expression, such as clothing or presentation, from gender identity or sexual orientation.

People who cross-dress may identify as heterosexual and cisgender.

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