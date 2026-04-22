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Whistleblower details upheaval under Ric Grenell-run Kennedy Center

Former curator Josef Palermo says the cultural institution was reshaped by political loyalty, donor access, and cronyism after the Trump takeover.

ric grenell talking to pam bondi at a kennedy center event with a velvet rope in the foreground

President of the Kennedy Center Board of Trustees Richard Grenell (L) speaks with U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi (R) before U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for an event at the Kennedy Center on August 13, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

A whistleblower is accusing President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Ric Grenell, of presiding over a period of upheaval at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, describing an institution reshaped by political loyalty, donor access, and beset by cronyism.

Josef Palermo, the center’s former visual arts curator, told MS NOW that the dysfunction followed the 2025 takeover by Trump allies. In a separate interview with PBS NewsHour, Palermo said the changes inside the Kennedy Center exposed a culture where relationships and proximity to power appeared to outweigh expertise.

In a first-person account published in The Atlantic, Palermo offered a granular portrait of Grenell’s leadership, one he said was defined by both direct intervention and distance from the institution’s day-to-day needs. He wrote that Grenell, one of Trump’s most fervent gay supporters, instructed him to “get rid of everything” in the Kennedy Center’s permanent art collection ahead of a planned renovation, a directive that alarmed staff and raised questions about the fate of historically significant works.

Related: Ric Grenell to step down as Kennedy Center president after controversial tenure

Related: Trump culture warrior Ric Grenell calls for ‘diversity & inclusion’ after JD Vance got booed at Kennedy Center

At the same time, Palermo described a leadership vacuum. He wrote that Grenell never held an all-staff meeting during his tenure and often declined or ignored requests to meet with staff working on programming and exhibitions. The result, Palermo suggested, was an institution struggling to function artistically even as it projected confidence publicly.

Palermo also alleged blurred ethical lines. In his account, a top lieutenant asked him to feature an artist whose work Grenell owned, raising concerns that exhibiting the work could increase its value. Palermo did not fulfill the request.

Fundraising, he wrote, took on a distinctly political tone. Palermo described high-dollar donor packages tied to access to Trump and the renaming or repurposing of prominent spaces for corporate sponsors and wealthy benefactors. He recounted internal unease over such moves, particularly when they intersected with spaces historically tied to cultural diplomacy.

Related: Trump reveals GOP congressman’s ‘terminal’ medical diagnosis at Kennedy Center meeting

Related: Gay Republican group invited by Ric Grenell heckled and booed musician Yasmin Williams at Kennedy Center

Staffing and programming reflected similar shifts. Palermo wrote that many longtime employees left as new hires with political ties took on senior roles, often without deep experience in arts administration. Projects stalled, artists canceled appearances, and the center’s programming ambitions faltered amid declining morale and uncertainty.

Beginning after he took office again in 2025, Trump replaced board members, installed loyalists in leadership roles, and later named himself chair. He also put his name on the building.

Grenell stepped down as president of the Kennedy Center in March, with Trump announcing he would be replaced by facilities executive Matt Floca as the institution prepares for a two-year closure for renovations starting in July. His departure followed a turbulent tenure marked by artist cancellations, staff departures, and broader backlash to the center’s political overhaul.

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