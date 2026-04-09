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20+ powerful historic images of queer & feminist resistance

A newly released archive of vintage photos offers an intimate look into the radical queer activism of 1980s and '90s New York.

photos from the Arresting Images collection presented by Fugitive Materials

Photos from the 'Arresting Images' collection presented by Fugitive Materials.

From the archive of Dona Ann McAdams

In the 1980s and early ’90s, New York served as an epicenter of activism and community organizing as an entire generation faced the AIDS crisis and other pressing social issues. And now, a new collection of archival photographs debuting at the New York International Antiquarian Book Fair is giving us an intimate glimpse into this fascinating time and place.

The collection, Arresting Images presented by Fugitive Materials, includes over 150 images by photographer, queer social documentarian, and street activist Dona Ann McAdams. The photos give us a rare, up-close view of queer liberation uprisings, ACT UP protests, pro-choice activism, and other elements of everyday queer and feminist life during this period in NYC.

The founder of Fugitive Materials and official archivist of McAdams’ work, Daylon Orr, spoke with The Advocate about the collection and its place in queer history.

From the archive of Dona Ann McAdams

“In her self-organization of her work, she started and titled this collection; as I pored over her archive with her, we continued to build the collection,” says Orr. “Dona has been a photographer and activist since her youth, and she captured these scenes of joy, sorrow, anger, and fortitude from within the queer activist community.”

From the archive of Dona Ann McAdams

“These images are first-hand, primary-source documentation of little-known, understudied, and underexamined moments,” he adds. “They are an irrefutable and unique record of the human toll of AIDS, and of the variety of responses: the planning of actions, the die-ins, the games, the marches, and the fun, silly, and joyful moments that made up everyday life in the 1980s and ’90s. In the face of a federal government actively trying to erase these histories, images like Dona’s are critical artifacts. They can help give context and promote these histories.”

From the archive of Dona Ann McAdams

The New York International Antiquarian Book Fair takes place April 30 – May 3, where prints from Arresting Images will be available to purchase.

Also, on Saturday, May 2, Orr will take part in an event at the fair with writer and activist Adam Eli called “Surviving Papers: Queer Activist Archives & Material Histories.” The two will discuss the legacies of ACT UP, Gay Activist Alliance, Lesbian Feminist Liberation, as well as lesser-known community organizers, and the importance of preserving these archives.

Scroll on to see more exclusive images from this amazing collection. And for more info on the fair itself, visit NYAntiquarianBookFair.com.

From the archive of Dona Ann McAdams

From the archive of Dona Ann McAdams

From the archive of Dona Ann McAdams

From the archive of Dona Ann McAdams

From the archive of Dona Ann McAdams

From the archive of Dona Ann McAdams

From the archive of Dona Ann McAdams

From the archive of Dona Ann McAdams

From the archive of Dona Ann McAdams

From the archive of Dona Ann McAdams

From the archive of Dona Ann McAdams

From the archive of Dona Ann McAdams

From the archive of Dona Ann McAdams

From the archive of Dona Ann McAdams

From the archive of Dona Ann McAdams

From the archive of Dona Ann McAdams

From the archive of Dona Ann McAdams

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