Scroll To Top
News

Florida school districts still try to protect LGBTQ+ students despite ‘don’t say gay’ law

Equality Florida Say Gay LGBTQ Pride Parade Signs
Shutterstock

In response to restrictive state laws, districts including Leon County are adopting guidelines to support LGBTQ+ students.

Cwnewser

As school administrators and teachers struggle to affirm their LGBTQ+ students in Florida, some locales are working with Equality Florida to implement strategies that allow for the use of preferred pronouns and names with parental permission.

Florida’s Leon County is among the school districts implementing these LGBTQ+ guidelines. This move comes after the state passed legislation in 2023 restricting the use of preferred pronouns and names in education.

The law, part of the expanded Parental Rights in Education bill, commonly referred to by critics as the “don’t say gay” law, bars public school teachers from using pronouns that don’t align with students' sex assigned at birth and prohibits staff from asking students about their preferred pronouns.

In contrast, some districts, with the help of Equality Florida, are formulating policies allowing the use of preferred pronouns and names with parental consent. This civil rights and LGBTQ+ advocacy group assists in creating inclusive guidelines addressing issues like pronoun usage, dress codes, and bathroom use. Esme Rodriguez of Equality Florida’s Safe and Healthy Schools team stressed the importance of these guidelines in navigating the legal landscape while affirming students’ identities, Tallahassee public broadcasting affiliate WFSU reports.

Rodriguez noted that confusion regarding pronoun usage in schools has been a significant issue. The guidelines clarify that students can use their preferred pronouns with parental consent. Additionally, if a teacher is uncomfortable using a student’s preferred pronouns, the team works to place the student in a more affirming classroom environment.

"A lot of school districts were like, 'Oh my gosh, can we use this transgender student's pronouns?' And yes, you can, if there's parent or guardian signature and permission," Rodriguez said. "When we're talking about parental rights, it's about all parents, right?

Furthermore, in response to legislation mandating the use of public bathrooms corresponding to one’s birth sex, Equality Florida continues to advocate for more single-stall, gender-neutral bathrooms. This initiative aims to ensure privacy and respect for all students.

These efforts have increased since 2018 due to legislation targeting the LGBTQ+ community, mainly as Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, aimed at marginalized people in his war on all things “woke.” The broad wording of these laws, particularly concerning instruction on gender and sexuality, has had a chilling effect.

"Sometimes teachers are scared to use a student's affirmed pronoun because they don't want to do anything against the law and lose their teaching credentials," Rodriguez explained. "So those guides protect the teachers and the district and have gone through the school board attorneys."

Hillsborough County Public Schools and Pinellas County District, among others, have released resource guides. These guides provide clarity on restroom and locker room access for transgender students, freedom of expression in dress codes, and the overall safety and dignity of students. This initiative continues a broader trend of school districts grappling with state laws while striving to support and respect their LGBTQ+ students.

NewsLawEducationRepublican PartySocietyYahoo FeedPoliticsFlorida
floridaeducationron desantisdon’t say gaylgbtqlgbtq youthgender identitysexual orientationsocietypolitics
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio