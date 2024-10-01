Scroll To Top
News

Award-winning gay Broadway actor and activist Gavin Creel dead at 48

Gavin Creel during the Opening Night Gala for the Encores production curtain call for Into The Woods broadway show at New York City Center
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Creel, who advocated for marriage equality, won a Tony Award in 2017 for Hello, Dolly! and appeared in many other acclaimed productions.

trudestress

Gavin Creel, an award-winning Broadway star and marriage equality activist, has died at age 48.

He died of metastatic melanotic peripheral nerve sheath sarcoma, a rare type of cancer, The New York Times reports. His partner, partner, Alex Temple Ward, announced Creel’s death through a publicist. Creel died Monday at his home in Manhattan.

“Mr. Creel was a well-liked member of the New York theater community whose death comes as a shock, given his age,” the Times notes. Just last winter, he was performing in Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice, a show he wrote about his experiences at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, at off-Broadway’s MCC Theater.

A native of Ohio, Creel made his Broadway debut in 2002 as Jimmy Smith, the love interest for Sutton Foster’s Millie, in the 1920s-set musical Thoroughly Modern Millie. He received his first Tony Award nomination for that performance. He was nominated again for the revival of Hair in 2009 and won the award as Featured Actor in a Musical for his role as Cornelius Hackl, a small-town store clerk seeking love and adventure in New York City, in the 2017 production of Hello, Dolly!, which starred Bette Midler. He additionally received the Drama Desk Award for that show.

His other Broadway roles include Jean-Michel, a straight man raised by a gay couple, in the 2004-2005 revival of La Cage aux Folles; Elder Price in The Book of Mormon in 2015-2016, after playing the part on tour; and Cinderella’s Prince and the Wolf in Into the Woods, on tour as well, in 2022-2023. He also performed in The Book of Mormon in London, winning the Olivier Award.

He had some television roles, which included starring with Matt Bomer in Rubber (Wo)man, part of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Stories series, in 2021. They played a gay couple who move into a haunted house with their teenage daughter.

In 2011, as a marriage equality bill was pending in New York State, Creel and other Broadway performers appeared in a video for the New Yorkers for Marriage Equality series from the Human Rights Campaign. He and fellow Broadway star Rory O’Malley had founded a pro-equality organization, Broadway Impact. The bill eventually became law.

He came out in an Advocate interview in 2009 while appearing in Hair. “I also want to be able to get married legally, and it doesn’t make any sense for me to parade around trying to get marriage equality while not being open about who I am,” he told The Advocate at the time. “It doesn’t inspire young men and women struggling with their own sexuality to be confident in who they are if I’m not confident in who I am. And if I whisper about it, then I give other people the power to whisper about it, and there’s nothing wrong with it.”

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
