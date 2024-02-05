Scroll To Top
News

Headaches continue for St. Louis gay bar after cops crashed SUV into building

St Louis BarPM Police Cruiser Crashed Store Front Arrested Owner
FOOTAGE STILL VIA TWITTER @JAVADESQ

After months of wrangling, the city of St. Louis first warned the building owners where the bar resides of the property’s condemnation before backing off.

Cwnewser

A gay couple in Missouri that owns a popular bar is facing continued headaches with city officials after a police vehicle collided with the building in December.

Now, while navigating the aftermath of a St. Louis police SUV crashing into Bar:PM, an LGBTQ+ bar, and arresting one of the bar’s owners, the building’s owners were confronted with a letter from the city’s Building Division detailing violations and setting a re-inspection date to assess compliance with the Property Maintenance Code. The letter initially raised concerns among the bar’s owners and patrons about potential condemnation, especially in light of the damage inflicted by the crash.

Building Commissioner Frank Oswald, however, subsequently reassured the building owners that the city had no intention of condemning the property and highlighted a commitment to constructive dialogue and support for community spaces. The violations cited, including structural issues like cracked and shifted walls and broken and missing window panes, required attention, but Oswald emphasized the city’s role as a facilitator rather than an adversary in this process, the Riverfront Times reports.

Related: St. Louis Gay Bar Owner’s Attorney Alleges Police Misconduct in Crash & Arrest Incident

The incident is further complicated by the controversy surrounding the police’s response to the crash. A video released in January by attorney Javad M. Khazaeli, capturing an officer handcuffing one of the bar’s co-owners and threatening a bystander, has not only raised questions about police conduct but has also been a point of contention due to the ever-changing explanations provided by police officials regarding the cause of the accident. Initial statements varied from swerving to avoid a dog to avoiding a parked car and, later, to an officer being distracted by adjusting a radio.

From Your Site Articles
NewsMissouriYahoo FeedLGBTPoliceBusiness
missouribar:pmgay barsst. louispolicesocietynews
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio