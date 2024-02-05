Headaches continue for St. Louis gay bar after cops crashed SUV into building

A gay couple in Missouri that owns a popular bar is facing continued headaches with city officials after a police vehicle collided with the building in December.

Now, while navigating the aftermath of a St. Louis police SUV crashing into Bar:PM, an LGBTQ+ bar, and arresting one of the bar’s owners, the building’s owners were confronted with a letter from the city’s Building Division detailing violations and setting a re-inspection date to assess compliance with the Property Maintenance Code. The letter initially raised concerns among the bar’s owners and patrons about potential condemnation, especially in light of the damage inflicted by the crash.

Building Commissioner Frank Oswald, however, subsequently reassured the building owners that the city had no intention of condemning the property and highlighted a commitment to constructive dialogue and support for community spaces. The violations cited, including structural issues like cracked and shifted walls and broken and missing window panes, required attention, but Oswald emphasized the city’s role as a facilitator rather than an adversary in this process, the Riverfront Times reports.

The incident is further complicated by the controversy surrounding the police’s response to the crash. A video released in January by attorney Javad M. Khazaeli, capturing an officer handcuffing one of the bar’s co-owners and threatening a bystander, has not only raised questions about police conduct but has also been a point of contention due to the ever-changing explanations provided by police officials regarding the cause of the accident. Initial statements varied from swerving to avoid a dog to avoiding a parked car and, later, to an officer being distracted by adjusting a radio.