Germany’s transgender community confronts surge in far-right disinformation

Germany COLOGNE Christopher Street Day Pride March Sign Amnesty International Translation Stand up for the protection of LGBTI people worldwide Munich Old Town National theater rainbow flags
The proposed Self-Determination Act, aimed at easing legal gender change, has become a battleground for misinformation as far-right groups exploit the issue.

The transgender community in Germany faces an escalation in disinformation, primarily fueled by far-right groups amid attempts to pass the country’s Self-Determination Act. This legislative proposal, designed to ease the legal process of gender change on official documents, was initially lauded as a progressive step by Germany’s majority Social Democrat (SPD), Green, and neoliberal Free Democrat (FDP) coalition. However, Deutsche Welle reports that it has now become a flashpoint for intense political debates.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has been particularly active in exploiting this issue, using it to stir divisive political rhetoric much like the American Republican Party has been doing.

“There’s no money for pensioners, schools and the railway under the current government, but they now want to introduce nationwide gender identity advice centers for all those who don’t know if they are male or female,” the deputy leader of AfD, Beatrix von Storch, told the German Bundestag last November. She questioned to what end documents could be “falsified” if one “can choose” to be a woman by wearing “painted fingernails and mini skirts.”

The German publication Welthighlighted FDP member Justice Minister Marco Buschmann’s leadership in this legislative change. In an interview with Welt, Buschmann conveyed the act’s objective to simplify the process of changing gender registration. Furthermore, in an interview with ZDF television, Buschmann criticized the current legal process for gender change, saying, “Imagine that you simply want to live your life and you don’t wish anyone anything bad, and then you’re questioned about what your sexual fantasies are, what underwear you wear and similar things. Those affected have found this questioning very degrading.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center has documented similar strategies by right-wing groups in the U.S. to undermine transgender rights. According to the SPLC, these groups isolate transgender rights advocates from traditional allies, using tactics that frame transgender rights as contrary to the interests of other marginalized groups.

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
