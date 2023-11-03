Scroll To Top
News

Experts Weigh in on the Realities of Gender-Affirming Care and the Dangers of Disinformation

Admiral Dr Rachel Levine US Assistant Secretary Health Jesse Ehrenfeld President American Medical Association
Images: HHS.gov; American Medical Association

Admiral Rachel Levine and Dr. Jesse Ehrenfeld address puberty blockers, FDA challenges, and the power of community engagement to combat misinformation in a crucial dialogue on trans health care.

In the wake of numerous discussions, panels, and speeches at PFLAG’s National Convention in Arlington, VA. last month, a notable conversation took place to illuminate the shadows cast by disinformation on trans healthcare.

The ambiance within the Crystal Ballroom at DoubleTree Crystal City was anything but cold as attendees gathered for a crucial dialogue on trans healthcare. The session, “Courageous Love in Trans Healthcare,” moderated by writer and activist Charlotte Clymer, featured a panel of health experts, including Admiral Rachel L. Levine, the assistant secretary for health in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and Dr. Jesse M. Ehrenfeld, the president of the American Medical Association. The focus was clear — to dismantle the towering wall of disinformation encircling trans healthcare and foster a narrative grounded in facts and empathy.

Levine, who is trans, wasted no time in addressing one of the frequently misunderstood aspects of trans healthcare — the use of puberty blockers.

She explained, “Puberty blockers have been used for a long time. They’re used for a condition called precocious puberty or early puberty, and there was a protocol developed first in the Netherlands probably 15 to 20 years ago, where transgender children could get blockers as they continue to be with their family and to work with their therapists and their physician.” Her words emphasized the long-standing medical practice and the familial and medical support integral to the protocol.

Related: Rachel Levine Discusses Disturbing ‘Medical Refugees’ Crisis Sweeping Across the U.S.

Ehrenfeld, an out gay man whose husband and four-year-old son were also in attendance, brought to light a grave concern — a lawsuit challenging the abortion drug mifepristone that threatens to unravel the FDA’s approval process for certain medications, including puberty blockers.

He stressed, “…if this is going to go to the Supreme Court [and] if the Supreme Court decides that the FDA regulatory process for how we approve drugs and medications and biologics in this country doesn’t work or isn’t appropriate, it will cause chaos because there is a whole list of other medications, puberty blockers included, that will suddenly be challenged.” He outlined this could spawn a cascade of challenges against numerous medications, fuelled by disinformation and devoid of scientific basis.

The conversation also touched upon false narratives emerging from certain European countries re-evaluating gender-affirming care for youth.

Ehrenfeld clarified, “We evaluate our policies all the time because we want to make sure that whatever the science and evidence it is, we’re holding it up… based on what we have today, we have a clear policy that makes sense.”

He underscored the unwavering commitment to evidence-based policies amidst a swirl of misinformation.

Engaging the community emerged as a pivotal theme.

“We know that public perceptions change when you know someone who’s in the community... we can only help educate those in the community if we’re out there having those conversations,” Levine said.

Her call to action resonated as a reminder of the power of personal interactions in altering misconceptions.

According to a survey by The 19thThe 19th, 67 percent of those who know someone who is transgender support gender-affirming care for adults, while 48 percent support it for minors. However, 48 percent support gender-affirming care for those who don’t know transgender people personally, and 33 percent support it for them. For those who identify as LGBTQ+, 84 percent favor gender-affirming care for adults, and 70 percent favor it for minors.

Furthermore, the panel delved into the imperative of medical education and fostering diversity within healthcare. They advocated for an environment where all individuals, irrespective of their gender identity, are welcomed and respected.

“Diversity brings in all sorts of different experiences and different cultures and different perceptions, and it enhances any organization,” Levine said.

As the dialogue neared its conclusion, the unwavering resolve to challenge disinformation and advocate for an inclusive, evidence-based approach to trans healthcare was evident. Levine and Ehrenfeld’s potent blend of facts, empathy, and advocacy painted a hopeful picture of the road ahead.

This enlightening Saturday afternoon conversation was vital to PFLAG’s National Convention from Thursday to Sunday. On Friday, First Lady Jill Biden spoke in support of the families and friends of LGBTQ+ individuals for their unwavering advocacy for marginalized communities. Following Biden’s address, MSNBC’s Ali Velshi took the helm, moderating a panel discussion concerning book bans, sharing the stage with the president of the American Library Association, among other panelists.

From Your Site Articles
NewsPFLAGVirginiaSocietyYahoo FeedTransgenderHealth Care
pflagrachel levinejesse ehrenfeldamerican medical associationu.s. department of health and human servicesgender-affirming carehealth caremedicinesciencelgbtqlgbtq youth
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

COMING UP SOON ON THE ADVOCATE CHANNEL:

Watch the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Five short documentaries that capture the diversity & rich history of its deeply rooted LGBTQ+ community.


Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Magazine - Gio BenitezAdvocate Channel - Queer Cuts

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Jake Daniels
People
Badge
gallery

Gay Soccer Star Jake Daniels, 18, Shares About His Partner, 46

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Men in Love
Photography
Badge
gallery

13 Historic Photos of Men in Love, 1850s to 1950s

Man with hate symbols on his vest
News

KKK Members in Kentucky Pull Gun on LGBTQ+ Activists — Police Let Them Go

Latest Stories