CNN takes 'giant leap forward' by featuring transgender contributors on popular news shows, GLAAD says

It is not every day that transgender voices shape the national media narrative on transgender issues. Yet this week, CNN broke new ground with its coverage of a landmark U.S. Supreme Court case challenging Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors. Instead of allowing outsiders to define the conversation, the network welcomed transgender leaders onto its airwaves, creating a space for those most affected to weigh in and making it impossible to ignore the reality behind these critical debates and earning praise from GLAAD .

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court heard arguments that Tennessee’s law, which singles out trans youth by forbidding them access to care readily available to their cisgender peers, is not just discriminatory—it is unconstitutional. Chase Strangio, an American Civil Liberties Union attorney and the first out transgender lawyer to argue before the high court, pressed the justices to acknowledge that this so-called “protection” for children is, in fact, a thinly veiled assault on their autonomy and wellbeing.

Ahead of the Wednesday argument, Strangio appeared on CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper to preview the case. As the justices deliberated in the nation’s most powerful courtroom, CNN turned its spotlight to voices that have too often been left out of mainstream discussions. On Wednesday morning, Minnesota State Rep. Leigh Finke, who is transgender, offered commentary from Washington, D.C. Finke’s legislative achievements, including safeguarding access to gender-affirming care in her home state, highlighted that these issues are not theoretical—they concern real people, real families, and real futures.

Later that night, NewsNight with Abby Phillip brought on Peppermint, a transgender actress and GLAAD board member, and Shane Diamond, a GLAAD consultant and impact campaign producer.

During the discussion, host Abby Phillip pointed out how rare it is to have transgender voices at the table. “The conversation that we are having here is actually not a conversation that happens very often,” she said, acknowledging the long-standing discomfort, fear, and misinformation surrounding trans issues. Peppermint swiftly highlighted the disconnect: “Major decisions that impact our bodies, our lives, our families, our health are being made without us being considered at all.”

Diamond debunked the notion that there is a sudden “influx” of trans youth, emphasizing that increased visibility and more accessible language simply allow young people to recognize and articulate who they are. “We have more language to describe who we are and how we feel,” Diamond said. “Young people and older people are finally seeing themselves represented.”

Critics of gender-affirming care often claim a lack of consensus or data, but the science is clear. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Population Affairs, gender-affirming care—encompassing medical, mental health, supportive services, and sometimes surgery—improves mental health, reduces suicide risk, and leads to better overall outcomes for trans and nonbinary youth. While opponents have mischaracterized puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and related treatments, these interventions are widely regarded by major medical associations, including the American Endocrine Society and American Medical Association, as essential, evidence-based, and often lifesaving.

A growing body of research backs this guidance. The Department of Health and Human Services Office of Population Affairs points to studies showing that receiving gender-affirming care can significantly lower rates of adverse mental health outcomes for transgender and gender-diverse youth. These young people thrive when families, medical providers, and communities foster supportive environments. Without that support, however, they face higher risks of depression, suicidal ideation, and other serious health challenges.

GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis stressed how critical media representation is for public understanding. “When fewer than thirty percent of non-LGBTQ Americans say they personally know a transgender person, news media play an outsize role in helping introduce this vulnerable community to viewers and readers so they can appreciate their talents and challenges,” Ellis said in a statement to The Advocate. “CNN took a giant leap forward to include transgender Americans in their coverage of an especially consequential and historic day.”

She warned that the conversation could not end there. “We need all responsible media to learn and live the basics of accurate and compelling journalism: include trans voices in stories and conversations about trans lives,” she said.

Watch one of CNN’s segments that included trans voices below.