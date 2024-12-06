Scroll To Top
Annette Bening gives moving speech in defense of trans youth outside Supreme Court

The actor, whose oldest son is trans, said that she's learned "what these kids and families need is judicious counseling, sound medical advice, and an atmosphere of calm and love and acceptance.”

Nyad star Annette Bening recently spoke in defense of transgender youth outside the Supreme Court, citing her trans son as her inspiration to fight for the “civil rights issue of our era."

“I have four beautiful children – and I’m allowed to brag about my children because they’re mine – and my eldest is a remarkable trans man, an extraordinary human being,” she said outside the courthouse Wednesday. “As a well meaning parent, I didn’t always know how to support my teenager – my vulnerable teenager who was just trying to live his truth – but you know what? I learned."

"I learned that what these kids and families need is judicious counseling, sound medical advice, and an atmosphere of calm and love and acceptance," Bening said.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday in U.S. v. Skrmetti, a case that could shape the future of transgender rights in the United States. At issue is Tennessee’s law, SB 1, banning gender-affirming medical care for minors. The law prohibits the use of puberty blockers and hormones for the treatment of gender dysphoria while allowing the same medications to be used for other conditions.

American Civil Liberties Union attorney Chase Strangio, the first out transgender lawyer to argue before the Supreme Court, argued that the legislation unjustly targets transgender individuals. While the court’s conservative majority appears hesitant to overturn the law, Strangio told The Advocate that “at the end of the day, we hope the court sees it as we do, but no matter what happens, we will keep fighting."

Outside the courthouse, Bening and other speakers continued to inspire the crowds who turned out to support trans rights. For those listening who have ignored the issue thinking that they haven't met any trans people, Bening insisted: "you have."

“Trans folks are everywhere. They’re your doctors in your emergency rooms. They’re your firefighters. They’re your teachers, your librarians, the store clerks, the clerks in the bookstores," she said. "Everywhere in this world trans folks exist and it is our responsibility to support and love them,”

“There’s nothing to be frightened of. Everyone just wants to live in freedom, safety and dignity," Bening concluded.

PoliticsArts & EntertainmentNon-topicsRM Editors PickYouthYahoo FeedNewsTransgender
annette beningchase strangiogender-affirming carenyadsupreme courttennesseetransgender health caretransgender mentransgender rightstransgender sontransgender youthtrasgender manu.s. v. skrmettipolitics
Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
