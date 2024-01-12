Scroll To Top
People

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman marries boyfriend Oliver Mulherin

Sam Altman testimony Senate Judiciary Subcommittee Privacy Technology Legality Open AI technology Married Husband Oliver Mulherin
Win McNamee/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has married his partner, Oliver Mulherin. The tech mogul confirmed the news after photos of the seaside ceremony were shared on social media.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is ringing in the new year with wedding rings.

The 38-year-old tech mogul married his partner, Oliver Mulherin, in a seaside ceremony this week, NBC News confirmed. Photos circulated on social media showcasing the intimate event.

Mulherin, who was born in Australia, is a software engineer and a graduate of the University of Melbourne, according to his LinkedIn profile. He previously worked as a software engineer at Meta from August 2020 to November 2022.

He and Altman have scarcely spoken publicly about their relationship, and not many details are known, including how long they have been together. Altman told New York Magazine in September 2023 that the two share a house on San Francisco’s Russian Hill, and that they both desire children in the near future.

Altman's first public appearance with Mullherin was at a White House dinner in June of last year hosted by President Joe Biden for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which the CEO brought his then-boyfriend as a guest.

Altman co-founded what would become OpenAI in 2015, and served as CEO of the company behind ChatGPT from 2019 until November of 2023, when he was suddenly ousted by the company's board. He was reinstated and a new initial board was appointed just days later after over 700 employees signed a letter threatening to quit.

From Your Site Articles
PeopleYahoo FeedTechnologyWedding
sam altmanoliver mulherinweddingmarriageopenaichatgptceoartificial intelligencetechnology
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio