OpenAI CEO Sam Altman marries boyfriend Oliver Mulherin

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is ringing in the new year with wedding rings.

The 38-year-old tech mogul married his partner, Oliver Mulherin, in a seaside ceremony this week, NBC News confirmed. Photos circulated on social media showcasing the intimate event.

Mulherin, who was born in Australia, is a software engineer and a graduate of the University of Melbourne, according to his LinkedIn profile. He previously worked as a software engineer at Meta from August 2020 to November 2022.

He and Altman have scarcely spoken publicly about their relationship, and not many details are known, including how long they have been together. Altman told New York Magazine in September 2023 that the two share a house on San Francisco’s Russian Hill, and that they both desire children in the near future.

Altman's first public appearance with Mullherin was at a White House dinner in June of last year hosted by President Joe Biden for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which the CEO brought his then-boyfriend as a guest.