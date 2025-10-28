Harvard Medical School delays transgender health care course after conservative outlet questions fee waivers

Harvard Medical School dropped a course off its schedule after a conservative media outlet questioned fee waivers for trans students.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

The online three-day class, “Advancing Excellence in Transgender Health: A Core Course for the Whole Care Team,” had originally been scheduled from Oct. 31 through Nov. 2, but The Harvard Crimson reported the Fenway Institute-developed course had been postponed.

That came after the National Review contacted the university and questioned how it could legally waive $650 fees for transgender and gender-diverse participants. The outlet said rather than providing an answer to the query, the school said the course had been postponed.

The Crimson said the school’s website afterward stopped listing any cost for the course and eliminated any mention of the fee waivers.

The website now states: “Upcoming dates to be announced soon.” Under pricing, the site mentions a $10 non-refundable processing fee on registrations, but lists no price for the course in question.

A course description remains viewable. That states the curriculum was developed “in response to the high volume of queries from clinicians and health care staff seeking to learn about providing high-quality care for adults, adolescents, and children who are transgender or gender diverse.”

Identifying the class as a conference, it says participants would discuss best clinical practices grounded in research evidence.

“Sessions are led by expert faculty specialized in transgender health-focused research and patient care. The conference is appropriate for all members of health care teams, including physicians, behavioral health care providers, physician assistants, nurses, and other staff,” the website states.

“In addition to didactic presentations, attendees will learn from lived experience panels and have the opportunity to engage in interactive discussions that highlight medical and behavioral health approaches to gender-affirming care, led by experienced clinicians specialized in transgender health.”

The medical has not signaled when the class may be rescheduled. A spokesperson for the institution told The Crimson the course “will be rescheduled for later this academic year.”

“HMS remains committed to ensuring that the courses we accredit comply with applicable laws,” the statement reads.

The Fenway Institute told the outlet it remains committed to the course and ensuring the “vital training reaches as many people as possible.”