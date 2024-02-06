Scroll To Top
Gay hate-crime survivor becomes police officer in Georgia

Brandon White was attacked for his sexual orientation. Now he's working in public safety.

A gay man who survived a homophobic attack in Atlanta is now a police officer in a neighboring city.

Brandon White was beaten in 2012 by six men shouting antigay slurs, Atlanta TV station WSB reports. They videotaped the attack. Two of them said they assaulted White because they believed he was making a pass at them. Four of the suspects have been convicted in the case, which was the first one in Georgia to be prosecuted under the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr., Hate Crimes Prevention Act of 2009, a federal law signed by President Barack Obama.

“I didn’t know any of the attackers,” White told WSB. “I didn’t know why they attacked me until I saw the video and learned that it was motivated by my sexuality. They felt like they didn’t want gays in their neighborhood.”

White went on to speak out about hate crimes, and he developed an ambition to work in law enforcement. Growing up, he didn’t have much faith in police, but his experiences during the investigation and prosecution of his case “gave me a completely different outlook to show that law enforcement is there to help you and to better your community,” he said.

He started applying to police departments a few years ago, but blemishes on his driving record created an obstacle. He got an opportunity with the department in Chamblee, an Atlanta suburb, after speaking on a panel about hate crimes convened for the city’s officers in June. The police chief, Gary Yandura, said he believed in second chances, and he gave White one. White graduated from Chamblee’s police academy in November and is now an officer there.

“Being a police officer has truly been a whirlwind adventure and an eye opener,” White told the station. “My message is stop the hate, look within, and know your worth. What one person decides to do with their lifestyle isn’t going to impact you at the end of the day.”

atlantahate crimesmatthew shepard and james byrd jr. hate crimes prevention actpolicebrandon whitechambleecrimegeorgialaw enforcement
trudestress
Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
