Massachusetts Creates Police Unit to Step Up Fight Against Hate Crimes

Massachusetts has created a new state police unit to combat hate crimes.

The Hate Crimes Awareness and Response Team, part of the Massachusetts State Police, “will enhance statewide data collection and information-sharing to identify statewide, national, and global patterns and trends; increase stakeholder collaboration and educational outreach; develop advanced training in coordination with the Municipal Police Training Committee to equip law enforcement with best practices for hate crime response; and streamline coordination between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies,” says a press release from Gov. Maura Healey’s office. The team will consist of four or five state police officers.

“With hate crimes on the rise across the country and here in Massachusetts, it is essential that we bring people together to advance proactive solutions and support our communities,” Healey said in the release, issued Monday. “We are proud to launch the Hate Crimes Awareness and Response Team, which will play an essential role in addressing and preventing hate crimes, supporting survivors, and strengthening our communities. We are also dedicating $460,000 to school districts that far too often are on the frontlines of confronting bias-motivated incidents and can be instrumental in preventing hate and creating safe environments for students and their families. Here in Massachusetts, we stand firmly against hate — and we are backing up that commitment with resources and investments.”

“One hate crime is too many, and we’re seeing more than one a day,” she added in a Monday news conference at the State House, MassLive reports. “So it’s necessary that we say firmly and forcefully whatever the bias, whoever the target, hate has no place in Massachusetts.”

The state saw 440 hate crimes in 2022, up from 406 in 2021. The largest proportion of the crimes were motivated by bias against race or ethnicity, but religious prejudice also accounted for a substantial share.

“Our administration remains deeply committed to ensuring that communities and organizations have the tools and resources needed to create safe, inclusive, and protected environments,” Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll noted in the release. “This new statewide initiative is another step toward strengthening Massachusetts’ ability to uphold our values and celebrate our diversity. We will continue to confront intolerance with the determination that this moment demands.”

Healey is one of the first two out lesbian governors in the nation. She and Driscoll were the first all-woman ticket to win election to the state’s two highest offices.

Groups representing various populations praised the new initiative. Among them was GLBTQ+ Legal Advocates and Defenders, which specializes in cases regarding queer and trans rights.

“Addressing hate-motivated violence, including anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim incidents and violence targeting BIPOC and LGBTQ+ people, concerns all of us,” GLAD Interim Executive Director Richard Burns said in the release. “Today [Monday] is Transgender Day of Remembrance, and transgender people, particularly transgender women of color, continue to face unacceptable harassment and violence, including here in Massachusetts. We appreciate the Healey/Driscoll administration’s focus on providing resources to strengthen community-led prevention efforts, and support work to foster positive school environments and more inclusive and resilient communities across the state.”

Pictured: Gov. Maura Healey