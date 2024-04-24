Scroll To Top
News

What happens if Donald Trump is jailed for criminal contempt?

Judge Juan Merchan and Donald Trump
Youtube/@MSNBC; JABIN BOTSFORD/Getty Images

As Donald Trump faces a potential contempt charge in his hush money trial, the Secret Service and legal experts consider the unprecedented implications.

Cwnewser

The ongoing New York City criminal trial of former President Donald Trump over falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments presents a significant legal question: What would happen if Trump were jailed for contempt of court? According to prosecutors, this question has become urgent as Trump has reportedly violated a gag order multiple times.

What order is Trump accused of violating?

The order, imposed by Judge Juan Merchan, restricts public statements about witnesses, jurors, and attorneys involved in the case, not including Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Merchan excluded himself from the gag order.

Prosecutors allege that Trump blatantly violated the court’s gag order by using his platform to attack key figures involved in his trial publicly. These violations include disparaging remarks about his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, and adult film actress Stormy Daniels, as well as criticisms that undermine the integrity of the legal process and the individuals connected to his case. According to prosecutors, these actions were deliberate attempts to influence the proceedings and contravene the gag order’s terms, which aim to maintain a fair and unbiased trial atmosphere.

The consequences of a contempt charge for Trump could vary. If Merchan finds that Trump’s actions constitute contempt of court, he could impose a range of penalties from a fine to short-term incarceration. The logistics of jailing a former president, however, are complex due to the continuous protection Trump receives from the Secret Service.

How would jailing Trump play out?

The Secret Service is preparing for all eventualities, including the potential need for secure detention facilities. When approached by ABC News for comment, the agency declined to discuss specific security plans but emphasized their comprehensive mandate: “Under federal law, the United States Secret Service must provide protection for current government leaders, former Presidents and First Ladies, visiting heads of state, and other individuals designated by the President of the United States. For all settings around the world, we study locations and develop comprehensive and layered protective models that incorporate state-of-the-art technology, protective intelligence, and advanced security tactics to safeguard our protectees. Beyond that, we do not comment on specific protective operations.”

The implications of actually jailing Trump, even temporarily, would be unprecedented. It would require meticulous coordination to ensure his safety and compliance with legal standards and potentially set a precedent for how the legal system can treat former presidents. Legal experts note that this situation tests the limits of judicial authority over a former president and could lead to significant legal and constitutional discussions.

Trump has continued to express his discontent with the proceedings, frequently criticizing Merchan on his social media platform, Truth Social. The judge heard arguments concerning Trump’s potential gag order violations on Tuesday and is expected to rule at any time. This backdrop sets a tense stage for the trial, which will resume on Thursday for its seventh day. The first witness scheduled to continue testimony is David Pecker, former publisher of the National Enquirer.

Why is Trump on trial in the first place?

The trial centers on allegations that Trump falsified business records to conceal a payment made to Daniels. This payment was purportedly intended to prevent Daniels from publicly discussing an alleged sexual encounter with Trump before his 2016 Presidential campaign. The trial scrutinizes the legality of the payment and its concealment, focusing on whether these actions were part of a broader effort to unduly influence the electoral process. The legal proceedings have revealed intricate details about “catch-and-kill” practices involving Trump’s associates and tabloid publishers aimed at suppressing potentially damaging stories ahead of the election.

As the trial progresses, the potential of Trump facing jail time for contempt adds a layer of gravity to the proceedings, highlighting the tension between maintaining judicial decorum and respecting the unique status of a former president. This case could influence future legal standards for high-ranking officials and emphasize the balance between political influence and judicial integrity.

NewsYahoo Feed
alvin braggdonald trumphush money trialjuan merchanmichael cohennew york citystormy daniels
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio