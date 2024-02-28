Scroll To Top
Appeals court lets Indiana's gender-affirming care ban go into effect

Protect Trans Lives sign
Shutterstock

The Seventh Circuit lifted an injunction, letting the ban be enforced while a lawsuit against it proceeds.

trudestress

A federal appeals court has allowed Indiana’s law banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth to go into effect — immediately.

A U.S. District Court in Indiana had issued a preliminary injunction last June that blocked enforcement of the law, set to go into effect July 1. But Tuesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit placed a stay on that injunction, letting the law be enforced.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Senate Bill 480 into law last April, banning surgeries, hormone treatment, and puberty blockers for the purpose of gender transition for anyone under 18, even though he had expressed doubts about the legislation.

Four trans youth and their families, plus a doctor and a health care clinic, immediately filed suit challenging the law, saying it violated several sections of the U.S. Constitution as well as the Affordable Care Act and the Medicaid Act. They are represented by the American Civil Liberties Union and its Indiana affiliate.

The judge who issued the injunction said those challenging the law were likely to succeed in proving their claims, so he blocked the ban while the suit proceeds. But the state appealed, resulting in Tuesday’s order from the Seventh Circuit.

The national ACLU and its Indiana affiliate released this joint statement: “This ruling is beyond disappointing and a heartbreaking development for thousands of transgender youth, their doctors, and their families. As we and our clients consider our next steps, we want all the transgender youth of Indiana to know this fight is far from over and we will continue to challenge this law until it is permanently defeated and Indiana is made a safer place to raise every family.”

Indiana is one of 23 states that have banned some or all gender-affirming care for trans youth. The laws have been blocked in several states while lawsuits are heard, and one, in Arkansas, has been struck down by a federal court, but that ruling is on appeal.

NewsYahoo FeedLaw
american civil liberties uniongender-affirming carehealth careindianaseventh circuittransgenderyouthaffordable care acteric holcomb
Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
