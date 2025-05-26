Kevin Aviance ‘lucky to be alive’ in New York City hospital after serious health scare

Kevin Aviance, the iconic drag artist and Black queer New York City nightlife legend whose music helped define a generation of ballroom and club culture, is recovering in the hospital after a life-threatening health emergency, his team announced Monday.

In a statement posted to social media, Aviance’s family said he began having trouble breathing at home over the weekend and initially believed it was an asthma attack. But his condition worsened rapidly, and he was rushed to the emergency room. There, he was diagnosed with pneumonia and septic poisoning. Sepsis, also known as septic poisoning, is a dangerous complication that happens when the body’s response to an infection spirals out of control, triggering inflammation that can shut down vital organs. According to his team, doctors told Aviance he’s “incredibly lucky to be alive.”

The statement says he remains hospitalized, is on oxygen, and is being closely monitored. If his recovery continues smoothly, he may be discharged within a few days.

“This is an emotional time for Kevin, his family, and all of us who love him,” the statement read. “Sometimes our bodies whisper before they scream. We have to listen and slow down.”

The Advocate has learned that Aviance is recovering at Mount Sinai Hospital.

“Kevin is currently on oxygen and under close medical supervision to ensure the septic infection is fully cleared from his body,” Aviance’s publicist, Len Evans, told The Advocate. “He is still battling pneumonia and remains in stable condition while resting. We ask everyone to please keep Kevin in your thoughts and prayers during this time.”

Evans said the health scare followed weeks of nonstop work. “He stretched himself too thin working nonstop the last few weeks to release his new single,” Evans said. “He’s spent many hours in the recording studio finishing up his album and doing back-to-back gigs—it just all caught up to him.”

After surviving a brutal anti-gay hate crime in 2006 and retreating from the spotlight, Aviance experienced a career renaissance in recent years.

Aviance, 56, a member of the House of Aviance and one of the most celebrated figures in LGBTQ+ nightlife, is best known for hits like “Din Da Da” and “Cunty”—the latter sampled by Beyoncé on 2022’sRenaissance. His influence spans decades and genres, from club anthems and fashion runways to recent DJ sets across North America, including his CVNTY Ball Tourbacked by The Advocate’s parent company, equalpride.

News of Aviance’s hospitalization prompted an immediate wave of love and support from fans and fellow performers.

“Sending Love, Light, and Healing prayers,” wrote music icon Crystal Waters. Comedian and Hey Qween! host Jonny McGovern called Aviance a “legend,” adding, “Sending all my love and good energy to our qween.”

Drag artist and RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Nicky Doll wrote, “Sending all the positive energies possible your way Kevin!”