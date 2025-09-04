Moroccan court sentences activist to prison for T-shirt reading Allah 'is lesbian'

Morocco authorities sentenced a feminist activist to 30 months in prison for wearing a shirt declaring Allah “is lesbian.”

The Rabat Primary Court on Wednesday issued the sentence to Ibtissame “Betty” Lachgar, cofounder of the MALI movement, and fined her 50,000 Moroccan dirham, or about $5,000 U.S. dollars, according to Morocco World News. Judges found her guilty of violating the nation’s anti-blasphemy laws.

Lachgar was arrested on August 10, about a week and a half after she posted a picture of herself on social media wearing the shirt with Allah’s name written in Arabic and the words “is lesbian” in English below. She made clear in one post on X her garb was intended to protest oppression by Islamic leaders in the Middle East.

“In Morocco, I walk around with T-shirts bearing messages against religions, Islam, etc. We do collages with @MALImaroc,” she wrote in the post, which has been translated from French. “You tire us with your sanctimoniousness, your accusations. Yes, Islam, like any religious ideology, is FASCIST. PHALLOCRATIC AND MISOGYNISTIC.”

The MALI movement, whose Arabic name translates in English to the Alternative Movement for Individual Liberties, supports women’s rights and LGBTQ+ rights in Morocco. Lachgar is a clinical psychologist and psychotherapist specializing in criminology and an outspoken defender of human rights in the region.

Other activist groups have decried the arrest, calling Lachgar an important freethinker and dissenter to conservative rule.

“This grotesque arrest in 2025 is an affront to freedom of thought and expression. Blasphemy laws — medieval relics — exist not to shield people, but to protect ideas from scrutiny. They target apostates and dissenters, fueling apostophobia — the fear, hatred, and dehumanisation of those who leave religion — by criminalising our very existence,” reads an Ex-Muslims International op-ed that was shared with the hashtag #FreeBetty in August, following Lachgar’s detainment.

Attorneys for Lachgar also said the court has ignored genuine health concerns in locking away the activist for two and a half years.

“She could die at any time in prison. We explained this to the court, and Lachgar herself explained her condition to the court,” attorneys told local media covering the case, according to Morocco World News.

In August, France 24 reported that Lachgar was being treated for cancer and intended to have critical surgery on her left arm in the coming weeks.