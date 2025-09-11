New Jersey school administrator sues principal who allegedly told him to 'leave the gay at the door'

An out New Jersey assistant principal sued his school district after his boss allegedly told him to “leave the gay at the door.”

David Francis-Maurer, a former administrator at Cherry Hill East High School, believed Principal Daniel Finkle singled him out over his sexual identity when he made the remark last year. In a letter to the school superintendent reported by 70 and 73, he considered the comment a demand that he conceal both his gay identity and his Jewish heritage.

"To me, the statement appeared to suggest that I should, at minimum, reflect on whether I am being too public with my identities and should ratchet back the extent to which I discuss them and/or make reference to having a husband," Francis-Maurer wrote.

When the school year ended, Francis-Mauer’s contract with the district was not renewed. Now, he has filed a lawsuit in Camden County State Superior Court. The lawsuit alleges he faced discrimination and ultimately was punished for being a whistleblower reporting concerns to the district.

"At its core, this case underscores the essential role of whistleblowers, as plaintiff's protected conduct embodies the vital role that whistleblowers play in upholding accountability and ethics in the workplace," the lawsuit reads.

But rather than address concerns, Francis-Maurer said the Cherry Hill Board of Education disregarded his complaints and ultimately subjected him to professional retaliation. The lawsuit lists Finkle, Superintendent Kwame Morton and district Human Resources Director Diane Leber among the defendants.

The school district in a statement to The Philadelphia Inquirer categorically denied allegations of wrongdoing.

“We are steadfast in our commitment to fostering a safe, supportive, and inclusive environment for every student and staff member,” the statement reads. “Our policies and practices are designed to ensure all individuals are treated with dignity and respect. We will continue to uphold these standards and maintain a positive educational atmosphere throughout all of our schools.”

Lawyers for Francis-Maurer noted that a student walkout occurred in protest of the district not renewing his contract. A letter was also filed with the courts from the faculty at the mathematics department for the high school, which Francis-Maurer oversaw as assistant principal, where members unanimously agreed the non-renewal “was a mistake.”

Francis-Mauer worked at the school for two years and has since taken a job as an assistant principal at Central High School in Philadelphia.