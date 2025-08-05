Scroll To Top
New York opens America's first city-funded shelter specifically for trans people

young person in rainbow pride flag looks out rustic window
The shelter is located in Long Island City, a neighborhood in Queens, and managed by Destination Tomorrow, a Bronx-based LGBTQ+ nonprofit organization.

The shelter has room for 150 people.

A city-funded shelter specifically for transgender and gender-nonconforming people experiencing homelessness has opened in New York City, and its operators say it’s the first of its kind in the nation.

The shelter is located in Long Island City, a neighborhood in Queens, and managed by Destination Tomorrow, a Bronx-based LGBTQ+ nonprofit organization, Gothamist reports. It’s called Ace’s Place in honor of the late mother of Sean Ebony Coleman, the founder and CEO of Destination Tomorrow. Her nickname was Ace.

It has room for 150 people, increasing the city’s capacity to serve trans and gender-nonconforming people. The city is already required to provide at least 30 shelter beds for this population under a lawsuit settlement, and it houses them according to their gender identity. It will cost the city $65 million to run Ace's Place through 2030.

The opening of Ace’s Place is an important move forward at a time when trans Americans are under attack, Coleman told Gothamist. “We’ve watched so many other corporations and foundations and businesses just like completely turn their back on the community, and the city didn’t do it,” said Coleman, who is transmasculine.

“The city is keeping in line with what New York City has always been, a sanctuary city, a safe haven, but more importantly, a trendsetter when it comes to LGBTQ rights.”

Related: Court blocks Trump admin's anti-LGBTQ+ restrictions on grants for domestic violence and homeless shelters

Almost a third of trans Americans have experienced homelessness at some time in their lives, according to the 2022 U.S. Transgender Survey.

“Whether that starts with being kicked out of the home or discrimination in the employment market or all kinds of other things, this is a group that faces real challenges in the housing sector,” Molly Wasow Park, commissioner of the city’s Department of Social Services, told Gothamist.

Coleman said Ace’s Place will provide its residents “an environment that completely affirms who they are and how they see themselves, which mentally gives you the strength to face any challenge you have.”

“It’s an opportunity for you to come home and for you to get loved up on and get all of the things that you need to get right back out here and face this world,” Coleman added.

These 25 major companies still have DEI practices

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
