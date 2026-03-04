Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Nonbinary student sues Michigan school district for allegedly ignoring years of reported bullying

The Loy Norrix High School student says the school district did nothing to protect them or investigate claims they were being assaulted and harassed.

a person holds a stop bullying sign

A nonbinary high school student is suing the Kalamazoo Public School District for failing to protect them from repeated harassment.

Marc Asensio/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A nonbinary student in Michigan is suing their school district in federal court for what they say is a failure to stop continued harassment. According to filings with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, the high school student known as Jane Doe is suing the Kalamazoo Public School District for gender-based discrimination.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

The Loy Norrix High School student says the school district did nothing to protect them or investigate claims they were being assaulted and harassed in 2023, when they were 14 years old.

Case documents indicate that the assault and harassment began in April 2023, when several Loy Norris students participated in a Snapchat conversation where they made hateful remarks about Doe’s appearance and perceived gender, describing them as “manly.”

Related: University of Michigan latest hospital system to abandon trans minor patients & families after DOJ subpoena

Doe reported the gender-based harassment to school staff, but nothing was done in response. The complaint alleges that on various occasions, the student reported the harassment to a security guard who told them to “mind their own business,” and that they would be “fine.”

Shortly after, according to the complaint, Doe stepped into the girls’ locker room and was tripped and attacked by their classmates. One student allegedly filmed them while they were undressing down to their bra, and the video was shared among classmates.

The lawsuit names several school staff who allegedly did nothing in response to the reported abuse and harassment.

Related: Michigan transgender man Jean Butchart shot and killed in series of attacks

Related: Michigan bans 'gay and trans panic' defense as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs historic bill (exclusive)

In a separate reported incident, Doe reports being attacked in a five-to-one altercation in the women’s bathroom, where one student recorded the others attacking them and the security guard who intervened, “dragged” Doe out of the bathroom by the hood of their jacket.

Lawyers described video evidence of the alleged abusers attacking the plaintiff and their mother during a confrontation, captured by a surveillance system. According to the lawsuit, after the student complained, the district’s student services coordinator launched a Title IX investigation, but the court documents indicate there has been no progress since, nearly three years later.

A KPS spokesperson told Kalamazoo CBS affiliate WWMT on Tuesday that they “do not comment on pending litigation.”

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

judge ana reyes
News

D.C. federal judge signals urgency as trans service members push for Trump military ban trial

Judge Ana Reyes gave the Department of Justice one week to respond to the plaintiff's scheduling request.

A woman with straight, brown hair and formal attire stands at a microphone smiling. She is partially covered by a bouquet of flowers.
Transgender Health

New York AG orders major medical center to resume gender-affirming care for youth

NYU Langone ceased its trans health program for youth two weeks prior.

Pete Hegseth
Opinion

Christian nationalism’s role in the war with Iran — and U.S. LGBTQ+ rights

Opinion: When war is preached as a moral mission, the line between fighting extremism and reproducing it begins to disappear.

julie johnson and colin allread
Elections

Texas Democrats force runoff between pioneering LGBTQ+ current House rep and ex-congressman

Rep. Julie Johnson and former Rep. Colin Allred will face each other once more before voters know who will stand for election in November.

More For You

Gay activist launches Stonewall Monument camera campaign to monitor NYC Pride flag site

a person holds a sign that reads honey stonewall was the warning

People watch as local politicians put up an LGBTQ+ Pride flag at the Stonewall National Monument after the Trump administration had the National Park Service remove it earlier in the week on February 12, 2026 in New York City.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Weeks after the removal and restoration of the LGBTQ+ Pride flag at Stonewall National Monument in New York City, one activist has launched a GoFundMe campaign to fund a camera installation to monitor the site. Keep Reading →

Former Out and Advocate editor-in-chief takes the helm at LGBTQ+ youth arts organization

david artavia

David Artavia has been named the Future Perfect Project's new executive director.

Luke Fontana
At a time when LGBTQ+ organizations are being forced to reckon with both political hostility and long-term sustainability, The Future Perfect Project has bet on journalism. The national arts initiative announced Wednesday that David Artavia, a veteran reporter with experience writing for Out and The Advocate, and one of the more recognizable and highly respected names in LGBTQ+ media over the past decade, will serve as its new executive director. Keep Reading →

USA Rugby creates ‘open’ division after Trump administration pressure to exclude transgender women

women playing rugby

Erica Jarrell-Searcy of the United States carries the ball through a tackle during the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 match between the United States and Samoa at LNER Community Stadium, Monks Cross, York, on September 6, 2025.

Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images
USA Rugby announced on Friday that it will now ban transgender women from being eligible to compete in the women’s division, but that the organization will continue to permit “any athlete registered as male to participate in the men’s division.” The policy, which took effect February 20, reverses the eligibility standards the organization had maintained since at least 2022. Keep Reading →

Conservative Supreme Court justices curb California’s effort to shield transgender students from forced outing

supreme court chief justice john roberts

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts attends President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday delivered a significant blow to transgender students in California, allowing parents challenging the state’s school gender identity policies to enforce a lower court injunction that restricts student confidentiality while the case moves forward on appeal. Keep Reading →

Was John Lennon gay? Paul McCartney discussed bandmate’s sexuality rumors in unearthed interview

Two men with messy hair and well-adorned clothing stand in a city street and look to the right. The photo is black and white and looks dated.
John Lennon (left) addressed rumors around the sexuality of his bandmate John Lennon (right) in a 2015 interview recently released in full by Vanity Fair.
Cummings Archives/Redferns
Shortly after John Lennon’s death, his wife, Yoko Ono, told bandmate Paul McCartney that she suspected her husband might have been gay. McCartney told Vanity Fair in a 2015 interview released in full on Friday, coinciding with the premiere of Man on the Run, a new documentary about his life after The Beatles. McCartney discussed the “rumors” around his bandmate’s sexuality, plus other hot-button topics about their time as The Beatles, in an interview with Joe Hagan. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved