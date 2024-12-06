Scroll To Top
Russian police raid clubs in crackdown on LGBTQ+ 'propaganda,' make arrests

AFP/Getty Images

About a dozen people were arrested and convicted of "petty hooliganism."

About a dozen patrons of Moscow nightclubs were arrested last weekend during raids by police looking to stamp out LGBTQ+ “propaganda” in Russia.

They were convicted of “petty hooliganism,” NBC News reports, citing Russian media and court documents.

Police raided three clubs, Arma, Inferno, and Mono, late Saturday and early Sunday. “Videos and images of the raids shared on social media over the weekend showed stunned clubgoers lying on dance floors with their hands above their heads as police officers sifted through the crowds and shouted orders,” according to NBC.

“These citizens committed an administrative offense, which was expressed in obvious disrespect for society, accompanied by obscene language in a public place,” Moscow court officials said in a written statement quoted by the network. It’s not clear what penalty they face, although violation of Russia’s law against LGBTQ+ “propaganda” comes with a fine of up to 400,000 rubles ($6,500).

Those arrested included the director of Men Travel, a travel agency serving LGBTQ+ customers, notes The Moscow Times,an independent (not state-run) publication. He was arrested on suspicion of “preparing a trip for supporters of non-traditional sexual values to go to Egypt for the New Year holidays,” says a statement from Russia’s state-run Tass news agency.

The Times reports a raid on a fourth nightclub, Inferno Night, which Russia’s Interior Ministry said was “propagandizing the ideology of the banned LGBT movement.”

In 2013, Russia banned LGBTQ+ “propaganda,” that is, any positive mention of LGBTQ+ people or topics, in venues accessible to minors. In 2022, the nation extended the ban to apply to adults as well. And a year ago, the Russian Supreme Court granted a request from the country’s Ministry of Justice to label the “international LGBT social movement” as “extremist” and outlaw any movement activities.

There were raids on LGBTQ+ bars around Russia shortly after the Supreme Court ruling, and they have continued over the past year. The Russian government has ramped up anti-LGBTQ+ activity since the country’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, claiming Russia is making war on Western values.

President Vladimir Putin signed two more anti-LGBTQ+ bills into law last month. One bans the adoption of Russian children by foreign nationals from countries that recognize a person’s right to gender-affirming care. The other bans what it terms “childfree propaganda” that promotes nontraditional families as a positive environment for children.

NewsYahoo FeedWorldRussia
adoptionhomophobiarussiatransphobiagender-affirming carelaw enforcementpropagandavladimir putin
trudestress
Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
