Scroll To Top
News

Candace Owens is okay with Ukraine losing war with Russia because she claims Zelensky is a 'homosexual actor'

Candace Owens and Zelensky
Jason Davis/Getty Images; GENYA SAVILOV/Getty Images

She also decried "media brainwash" and said it would be spiritually wrong to support a Ukrainian victory over Russia.

Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly

Conservative pundit Candace Owens falsely claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is a “homosexual actor” in a post to social media, adding it would be spiritually wrong for her to support a victory by Ukraine over Russia in a post to social media.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Russia annexed parts of Ukraine in 2014, then invaded Ukraine in 2022.

“No amount of media brainwash [sic] in the world could ever make me hope that Zelensky triumphs over an orthodox Russia,” Owens posted to social media on Dec. 3. “Spiritually, I just know that’s wrong. You simply do not support a homosexual actor that is locking up churches and bishops.”

Zelensky is married to Olena Zelenska, has fathered a child, and has never identified as LGBTQ+, as was noted by one commenter.

“Zelensky is married with kids and clearly loves his family. Putin on the other hand has a man crush on Steven Seagal and we don't even know his ‘family,’” one viewer posted. “Is Candace on the Kremlin payroll or is she just posting hate for clicks?”

Owens has a history of racist, transphobic, and homophobic rhetoric.

In 2023, she reportedly made inflammatory comments directed at Native Americans and Two-Spirit identities at a public event, journalist Victoria Brownworth reported in a post to social media at the time.

“Is this like a Native American tribe, like high smoking and talking about your spirit? I’m asking you seriously because when I think of Native American tribes talking about their spirits, I know that they used to smoke a lot. They used to do drugs. They also were cannibals who used to eat people,” Brownworth reported Owens said.

In January, she declared a link between “big Pharma” and “its clinical promotion of insanity” among school children and called the LGBTQ+ community a “sexual plague” following a school shooting in Perry, Iowa.

“Gender dysphoria is a mental disorder and the entire LGBTQ movement brought with it a sexual plague on our society,” Owens posted to social media.

In March, Owens aired a story titled “Is France’s First Lady a man?” referring to an article suggesting that Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, secretly identifies as transgender and that Brigitte and her brother, Jean-Michel Trogneux, are the same person.

“Stop everything and watch this!” Owens posted to social media. “Not a joke or an exaggeration to say that barring political assassinations, this is likely the biggest scandal that has ever happened in politics in human history.”

In September, Owens declared that TikTok was “socially engineering” men to be gay and turning women against men as part of a broader conspiracy by Hollywood, the media, and psychoanalysts to manipulate Americans to engage in what she calls “unnatural” behaviors.

“They’re not socially engineering us to do good things,” Owens said on her podcast, Candace, in September. “They are making men more and more effeminate, encouraging effeminate behavior, and convincing women to hate men. This is just what I see happening, and it’s terrifying.”

Ukraine has a mixed record on LGBTQ+ rights. While same-sex sexual relations are legal and employment discrimination based on sexual and gender identity is banned in the country, there are no housing protections or recognition of nonbinary or transgender identities. Russia is currently cracking down on its LGBTQ+ citizens with gay bars being raided by police in recent months.

From Your Site Articles
NewsYahoo Feed
big pharmaeffeminate behavioremmanuel macronemployment discriminationfar-rightfrances first ladyhollywood manipulationhomosexual actorlgbtq identitieslgbtq rightsmarried with kidsmedia brainwashnative american tribenonbinary identitiesorthodox russiapodcaster candace owensracist transphobic homophobicsamesex relationsschool shootingsexual plaguesocial engineeringsocial media posttiktok conspiracytransgender identitiestransgender identitytwospirit identitiesukraines presidentunnatural behaviorsvictory by ukrainevolodymyr zelensky
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

Earl Holliman
Arts & Entertainment

Gay actor Earl Holliman, star of 'Police Woman,' 'Twilight Zone,' and more, dies at 96

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
progress pride LGBTQ rainbow flag
Politics
Badge
gallery

These are the 5 states with the smallest amount of LGBTQ+ people

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

JD Vance republican hypocrite who previously dressed in drag pictured with red lipstick and colorful wigs
Election

While Trump's campaign remains mum on photo appearing to show JD Vance in drag, the internet has thoughts

True

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

Read Full Bio