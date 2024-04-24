Scroll To Top
News

TikTok may be banned in the U.S. after Biden signs new law — Why?

TikTok Ban
Shutterstock

What does a TikTok ban actually mean for users and creators? Here's what you need to know.

President Joe Biden has signed a law banning TikTok in the United States, but what does that actually mean?

Lawmakers finally pushed through the legislation last night after years of flirting with the idea, weighing the app's supposed security risk over its social significance, and the potential free speech violations of a ban.

While users and content creators scramble to salvage their communities and income, some are worried about the potential legal consequences that could come. Others have expressed doubt that the ban will go into effect at all.

Whatever you're feeling, here are the facts you should know about the U.S. TikTok Ban.

Is it illegal to use TikTok?

It is not a crime simply to use TikTok under the new law. The only penalties the legislation threatens are fines against platforms that host the app, such as the Google or Apple stores. Individual users will not be punished for their use of the app, though they may not have access to it.

So, can I still use TikTok?

For now. TikTok’s Chinese parent, ByteDance, has 270 days to sell the platform to an American company, putting the deadline at January 19, 2025. After that point, the site could be forced to block access to users based on their location, much like Pornhub and other adult sites in states that have passed age-verification laws.

What did Biden say about the TikTok ban?

Biden did not address the TikTok ban when he signed it into law Tuesday night. The ban was included in foreign aid bill providing assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, which is considered a priority among U.S. lawmakers. The president only discussed the importance of the aide when approving the ban.

How did TikTok respond to the ban?

TikTok released a statement immediately, declaring the ban "unconstitutional" and vowing to "challenge it in court."

"We believe the facts and the law are clearly on our side, and we will ultimately prevail. The fact is, we have invested billions of dollars to keep U.S. data safe and our platform free from outside influence and manipulation," a spokesperson said.

Is a TikTok ban legal?

It remains unclear if a ban on TikTok is unconstitutional, or how a national lawsuit would play out. A similar law in Montana was blocked after a lawsuit from the company, with a federal court determining the state's ban is likely a "fundamental constitutional violation."

How do TikTokers feel about the ban?

LGBTQ+ TikTokers previously told The Advocate that the ban will have a "disproportionate effect on the queer community" and eliminate "networks of support and activism." Nonbinary content creator and best-selling author Jeffrey Marsh said that "a vibrant, kind and supportive queer community [will] disappear overnight."

From Your Site Articles
NewsLawMediaBreaking NewsYahoo FeedTechnologyPolitics
age verificationblock accessbytedancechinacontent creatorsfinesfirst amendmentfree speechjeffrey marshjoe bidenlawlawsuitsnational securitypenaltiespornhubpresident joe bidensocial mediatiktoktiktok bantiktokersunconstitutionalunited statesusersvideo sharingnews
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio